‘Significant loss’ of competition from CHC Babcock merger – watchdog

An H175 helicopter at Babcock's hangar in Dyce, Aberdeen.

The market watchdog has said that the takeover of Babcock Aviation by CHC Helicopters would lead to a "significant loss" of competition in the North Sea, as its final decision looms.

Provisional findings of its Phase 2 investigation have been published by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ahead of a final call in May which could see the move blocked.

Babcock employs around 500 people in its helicopter business, with its primary base in Aberdeen, while CHC's Aberdeen business covers around 300 people.

Read the full article on Energy Voice here.