Aberdeen's port is at the heart of energy transition

May 2, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: May 2, 2022, 11:52 am
Aberdeen is on the cusp of change again and it has all the assets to transform into Europe’s energy transition capital.

The oil and gas industry is adapting to be sustainable on the road to net-zero. High potential sectors, such as offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage, are developing at pace as the country seeks to take control of energy prices, as well as boost energy security, and cut emissions.

The large-scale development of renewable energy represents the biggest opportunity for sustainable economic growth in Scotland for a generation. The expanded Aberdeen Harbour, soon to be known as Port of Aberdeen, will be at the heart of it.

Aberdeen is a multimodal port and provides an integrated logistics and service hub for customers which span a diverse range of industries. The port is constantly evolving to support new industries and deliver professional, flexible, value-adding solutions for its customers.

Thr£400 million port expansion at Aberdeen South Harbour is gearing up for operations, with the first commercial vessels expected this summer ahead of the operational date of 31 October.

Aberdeen South Harbour has been designed to accommodate larger, wider, and deeper ships, and incorporates considerable heavy-lift, flexible laydown space, and expansive project areas. This makes it an ideal port for space-intensive industries such as offshore renewables and decommissioning.

The port is located within close proximity to many current and future offshore energy sites, bringing customers and their supply chains closer to their projects.

Couple this with the extensive and experienced supply chain on the port’s doorstep and you have the perfect combination in Aberdeen: capacity, location, and expertise.

Aberdeen’s expanded port will create new possibilities for the nation’s energy industry, underpin the energy transition and bolster international trade, which all helps to fulfil our purpose of creating prosperity for generations.

