Swift policy changes vital to offshore wind goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Partnership Home Business

Swift policy changes vital to offshore wind goals

Presented by Shepherd and Wedderburn
May 2, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: May 2, 2022, 11:52 am
Windmills in the sea.

Scott McCallum, a Partner and offshore wind specialist in Shepherd and Wedderburn’s Clean Energy Group, explains how the wind power process can be sped up to meet demand.

The British energy security strategy published by the UK Government on 7 April 2022 reasserted the key role that offshore wind must play if we are to achieve the overarching objective of providing “clean, affordable, secure power to the people for generations to come”.

Scott McCallum

“We will be the Saudi Arabia of wind power, with the ambition that by 2030 over half our renewables generation capacity will be wind, with the added benefit of high skilled jobs abounding these shores,” the prime minister enthused.

The plan sets lofty goals, however they will need to be backed up by some detailed process changes to achieve the scale of offshore wind delivery required.

The UK Government recognises in its strategy that to achieve the desired rebalancing of the UK’s energy mix, the rate of offshore wind development and deployment must speed up dramatically. If future projects progress at the glacial pace of the current crop then prices will continue to go up and the lights may well go out.

So where are the opportunities to speed things up? Consenting and grid seem like a sensible place to start.

The plan proposes to reduce the time required to obtain an offshore wind project consent – a Development Consent Order (DCO) – to one year from the point of application (it takes approximately 17 months currently when things work properly). This would provide a major boost to the pipeline of projects flowing from The Crown Estate’s Round 3 Extension and Round 4 offshore seabed licensing rounds as they gear up to request project consent.

However, there is no specific detail on how the UK Government plans to shave seven months off a process that is already consistently failing to deliver on time. The need for a much stronger policy steer for examining panels, decision-makers and statutory consultees, and for the provision of strategic solutions to environmental barriers, are highlighted in the plan.

If government can strengthen policy support and, importantly, remove the lengthy habitat/bird compensation discussions from project Examinations, it should be possible to reduce the DCO examination period, the period given to panels to report and the period given to the Secretary of State for a decision.

This will take significant work and resource and will require careful consultation. North of the border, the Scottish Government should be watching carefully and implementing its own tweaks to increase certainty and reduce application time periods.

There may not be time (or the desire) to introduce a DCO-equivalent process in Scotland, however the need for a stronger policy steer and creative, strategic solutions to environmental barriers are equally applicable.

Generating electricity from new offshore wind developments is of little use without the infrastructure to get it to customers. The need for significant grid upgrades is clear, as is the political clamour to ensure a coordinated approach to offshore wind connections. Delivery of the required grid improvements in the time available will be challenging and we are struggling to get started.

The UK Government’s plan notes that the Holistic Network Design, which is currently being developed, “will identify strategic infrastructure needed to deliver offshore wind by 2030”. The necessary tools, resource improvements and collective effort will also have to be deployed to achieve the timeous delivery of grid upgrades.

Time is short if we are serious about harnessing offshore wind to meet our net zero and energy security ambitions.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]