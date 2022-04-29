Scottish companies buck UK trend for insolvency ‘distress’ – but are warned to ‘batten down the hatches’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Scottish companies buck UK trend for insolvency ‘distress’ – but are warned to ‘batten down the hatches’

By Erikka Askeland
April 29, 2022, 7:00 am Updated: April 29, 2022, 10:47 am
Scottish companies have seen their risk of becoming insolvent fall but face difficult times ahead
Companies in Scotland are bucking a trend of increased business failure in the rest of the UK but must be wary of the impact of the energy price crisis and the war in Ukraine, a new report has found.

Scottish businesses facing “advanced distress” – who faced serious risk of collapse – fell by 37% compared to last year, according to the latest Red Flag Alert.

This compared to the rest of the UK where there was a 19% rise in businesses at risk of failure, according to the annual report published today by insolvency firm Begbies Traynor.

Property and construction faring worse

While construction and hospitality companies across the UK were the worst affected as they faced the prospect of Covid loan repayments coming due, other sectors in Scotland saw a small increase in the likelihood of business failure in the most recent three months. Real estate and property rose 3% in the index compared to the last quarter of 2021, while construction, up 2%,  and professional services saw an increase in “significant” distress since the previous quarter.

However, companies involved in printing and packaging showed the biggest improvement, with risk of collapse decreasing by 11%,  followed by sports and health clubs with a 6% fall and food and drug retailers, down by 5%.

Ken Pattullo, who leads business rescue and recovery specialist Begbies Traynor in Scotland, says companies should batten down the hatches.

Ken Pattullo of Begbies Traynor said the signs in Scotland were “encouraging” but warned of more challenging times ahead as the cost of living crisis reduces consumer spending power.

“While the levelling off of distress appears to be an encouraging sign, it is vital that business owners are not complacent and prepare themselves for some challenging times ahead,” he said

“After the turmoil of the pandemic, many have already eaten into cash reserves and with soaring energy prices being exacerbated by the situation in Ukraine, as well as continued supply chain disruption as China enforces further lockdowns, we expect the next 12 months to be far from easy.”

Mr Pattullo said while companies in Scotland seem to have weathered the previous storm of the pandemic better, that there was worse to come.

“There is often a lag between the rising cost of living and impact on businesses.

“Already, people are seeing prices for food and fuel increasing, and by the next energy hike in the autumn, this will have filtered through to almost every sector.

“While discretionary spend will be affected first, we fear that all types of businesses will feel the impact of consumers tightening their belts as strain on household incomes is felt.”

