Vehicle of missing Derek Hepburn found in Glen Cannich area

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The car of missing man Derek Hepburn has been found during searches for him in the Glen Cannich area.

Police have confirmed the car was found in the Loch Mullardoch Dam car park.

The 53-year-old from Nairn has not been in contact with his family since heading out walking on Sunday April 24, behaviour which has been described as “out of character”.

His planned route is unknown, but the location of his vehicle and ongoing inquiries suggest he may have intended to walk on Sgurr Na Lapaich or in the surrounding area.

Mr Hepburn is described as being 6ft 1ins, of slim build with black hair that is balding. He is normally clean shaven or has light stubble and it is not known what he was wearing when he was last in contact.

Concerns are growing for his welfare and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Chief Inspector Jenny Valentine said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Derek as he has been out of contact with his family and friends since last weekend.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen him on or after Sunday April 24 2022 to get in touch urgently.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1812 of April 27.”