Week ahead: City diary for the week beginning June 13 By Erikka Askeland June 12, 2022, 5:00 pm Aberdeen's FirstGroup will publish annual results Tuesday. The following events are due to take place in the week beginning June 13: Monday June 13 07:00: ONS: GDP monthly estimate for April. 16:00: Public accounts committee: Andrew Bailey on British Steel Pension Scheme. Andrew Bailey, Governor Bank of England, giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee at the House of Commons, London. Photo PA Wire Tuesday June 14 07:00: ONS: Latest unemployment figures. 07:00: Finals: Ashtead, FirstGroup, OnTheMarket. 07:00: Interims: Crest Nicholson. 07:00: Trading update: Bellway. Wednesday June 15 07:00: Finals: Bloomsbury, Motorpoint. 07:00: Trading updates: Whitbread, WH Smith. WH Smith will publish a trading update Wednesday. Photo Philip Toscano/PA Wire Thursday June 16 07:00: Finals: Halfords, Halma. 07:00: Trading updates: Boohoo, N Brown. 12:00: Bank of England interest rate decision. Bank of England will make its latest interest rate decision. Image Roddie Reid/ DC T Media Friday June 17 07:00: Trading updates: Tesco. 09:30: Impact of Covid-19 on UK households and businesses, from the Office for National Statistics.