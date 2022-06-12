Week ahead: City diary for the week beginning June 13

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The following events are due to take place in the week beginning June 13:

Monday June 13

07:00: ONS: GDP monthly estimate for April.

16:00: Public accounts committee: Andrew Bailey on British Steel Pension Scheme.

Tuesday June 14

07:00: ONS: Latest unemployment figures.

07:00: Finals: Ashtead, FirstGroup, OnTheMarket.

07:00: Interims: Crest Nicholson.

07:00: Trading update: Bellway.

Wednesday June 15

07:00: Finals: Bloomsbury, Motorpoint.

07:00: Trading updates: Whitbread, WH Smith.

Thursday June 16

07:00: Finals: Halfords, Halma.

07:00: Trading updates: Boohoo, N Brown.

12:00: Bank of England interest rate decision.

Friday June 17

07:00: Trading updates: Tesco.

09:30: Impact of Covid-19 on UK households and businesses, from the Office for National Statistics.