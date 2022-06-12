Play-off agony for Paul Lawrie as Richard Green secures maiden Legends Tour title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Lawrie missed out on the Jersey Legends title as Richard Green claimed victory at the third play-off hole.

Overnight leader Phillip Price could not hold onto his advantage as he finished nine under par.

That allowed former Open champion Lawrie to force his way into the play-off as both he and Green birdied the final hole to finish 10-under for the tournament.

The Aberdonian and Green halved the 17th and 18th holes in fours before playing the 17th again.

With Lawrie taking five shots at the third extra hole a third four was enough to give Green his maiden tour victory.

Congratulations to Richard Green on his playoff victory at Jersey Legends to claim his maiden Legends Tour victory 🏆@greeny_63 #LegendsTour #JerseyLegends pic.twitter.com/VjRAnlUZCU — Legends Tour (@euLegendsTour) June 12, 2022

Green said: “I feel fantastic.

“Obviously to play that well under that pressure in the closing holes was very pleasing.

“I haven’t been there for a while I’ve put myself in some situations over the years which has been very testing but it’s just nice to come out on top.

“I was about as nervous as it gets, to play against Paul in the heat of the battle it’s a tough exercise which meant I had to play my best golf to win.

“He has had a great career and won many tournaments and won The Open and I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“I felt really nervous but I’m really pleased that I managed to pull the shots off that I needed to.”

All smiles for Richard Green 🏆 Green has won in every decade of his professional career 👇 1990s ✔️

2000s ✔️

2010s ✔️

2020s ✔️ Well done @greeny_63 👏#LegendsTour #JerseyLegends pic.twitter.com/Gl7qHMbvrp — Legends Tour (@euLegendsTour) June 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Liam Johnston put a tough couple of years behind him by securing his first victory since 2018 at the Empordà Challenge.

The Scot posted a three under par round of 67 to finish on 13 under par, two clear of Englishman Todd Clements who climbed the leaderboard on day four to secure his best European Challenge Tour finish at Empordà Golf.

Johnston, now a three-time Challenge Tour winner, had missed 16 cuts in his last 20 Road to Mallorca appearances before teeing it up in Girona.

The Dumfries man’s perseverance paid off in style as he added the Empordà Challenge title to his 2018 victories at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Match Play 9 and the Kazakhstan Open.

“It feels pretty good. It’s actually not just pretty good, it’s incredible,” he said.

"It feels pretty good. It's actually not just pretty good, it's incredible." You can see what it means to @johnston_liam93 🥺#EmpordaChallenge pic.twitter.com/QrLIsOgMGN — Challenge Tour (@Challenge_Tour) June 12, 2022

“It’s unbelievable, it’s been a couple of really hard years for me recently, and even the start of this year has been tough, but I have just been persevering and working hard and I’m glad it’s finally paid off here.

“It’s nice to know that I’ve been working so hard for two years, sometimes not on the right things, but just keeping working hard, and just learning about myself.

“It’s more that I’m just happy to see that it is starting to pay off now, more than anything else.

“You know what the Challenge Tour is, you have to stay on the front foot, you have got to keep pushing to try to get into that top 20 and then try to finish as high up as you can.

“Obviously it’s nice, but I’m already thinking about the next few weeks going forwards.”