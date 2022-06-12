Play-off agony for Paul Lawrie as Richard Green secures maiden Legends Tour title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Play-off agony for Paul Lawrie as Richard Green secures maiden Legends Tour title

By Paul Third
June 12, 2022, 5:16 pm Updated: June 12, 2022, 8:30 pm
Paul Lawrie
Paul Lawrie

Paul Lawrie missed out on the Jersey Legends title as Richard Green claimed victory at the third play-off hole.

Overnight leader Phillip Price could not hold onto his advantage as he finished nine under par.

That allowed former Open champion Lawrie to force his way into the play-off as both he and Green birdied the final hole to finish 10-under for the tournament.

The Aberdonian and Green halved the 17th and 18th holes in fours before playing the 17th again.

With Lawrie taking five shots at the third extra hole a third four was enough to give Green his maiden tour victory.

Green said: “I feel fantastic.

“Obviously to play that well under that pressure in the closing holes was very pleasing.

“I haven’t been there for a while I’ve put myself in some situations over the years which has been very testing but it’s just nice to come out on top.

“I was about as nervous as it gets, to play against Paul in the heat of the battle it’s a tough exercise which meant I had to play my best golf to win.

“He has had a great career and won many tournaments and won The Open and I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“I felt really nervous but I’m really pleased that I managed to pull the shots off that I needed to.”

Meanwhile, Liam Johnston put a tough couple of years behind him by securing his first victory since 2018 at the Empordà Challenge.

The Scot posted a three under par round of 67 to finish on 13 under par, two clear of Englishman Todd Clements who climbed the leaderboard on day four to secure his best European Challenge Tour finish at Empordà Golf.

Johnston, now a three-time Challenge Tour winner, had missed 16 cuts in his last 20 Road to Mallorca appearances before teeing it up in Girona.

The Dumfries man’s perseverance paid off in style as he added the Empordà Challenge title to his 2018 victories at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Match Play 9 and the Kazakhstan Open.

“It feels pretty good. It’s actually not just pretty good, it’s incredible,” he said.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s been a couple of really hard years for me recently, and even the start of this year has been tough, but I have just been persevering and working hard and I’m glad it’s finally paid off here.

“It’s nice to know that I’ve been working so hard for two years, sometimes not on the right things, but just keeping working hard, and just learning about myself.

“It’s more that I’m just happy to see that it is starting to pay off now, more than anything else.

“You know what the Challenge Tour is, you have to stay on the front foot, you have got to keep pushing to try to get into that top 20 and then try to finish as high up as you can.

“Obviously it’s nice, but I’m already thinking about the next few weeks going forwards.”

 

