Inverness cocktail firm mixes it with Radisson Hotel Group

Inverness-headquartered MYXD is to provide pre-mixed cocktails to a selection of Radisson hotels across the UK including properties at London Heathrow and Liverpool.

Current staff shortages across the British hospitality landscape are forcing many businesses to be creative as they struggle to recruit experienced mixologists to provide the theatre of cocktail making in front of customers at a busy bar.

Using MYXD pre-mixed cocktails allows bars the flexibility to hire non-mixology-trained staff to create cocktails with the company maintaining the option slashes 80% of the time normally needed.

MYXD delivered more than 100,000 cocktails through its home delivery service during the last two years of the pandemic and is now diversifying to include a corporate offering on an “ongoing” basis although the company declines to reveal the value of the contract.

Theatre will still be there

MYXD says its products are the same strength and use premium ingredients found in high-end cocktail bars but with the convenience of being pre-made.

The company insists customers will still have the theatre of seeing their cocktail shaken over ice, poured and garnished ensuring the experience is not lost, but the quality and taste will remain constant no matter who is preparing the drink.

Award-winning mixologist Grant Murray, who founded MYXD in 2020, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Radisson Hotel Group to supply cocktails to their UK hotels.

“Utilising pre-mixed cocktails helps save operating costs as bars don’t have to be stocked with the same variety of obscure spirits and mixers that are only used occasionally.

“However, guests still get to experience the theatre of cocktails being shaken with ice and poured in front of their eyes – just far quicker than when making from scratch – and a much more consistent quality.

“The response to our home delivery cocktails has been incredible. We’ve worked with brands before to create cocktails for corporate events but this is our first major partnership that spans the UK.”

Single pouch servings save time

MYXD will be providing its core range of cocktails to Radisson hotels, including the maple old fashioned, salted caramel white Russian and rhubarb & ginger gin fizz.

Each cocktail comes in a single-serve pouch allowing bartenders to deliver drinks to customers in a fraction of the time required to make them from scratch.

Radisson Hotel Group restaurants & bars director Samuel Devitt added: “We look forward to expanding our drinks selection to include MYXD cocktails at a selection of our UK properties.

“It provides a natural extension to our core beverage offering, while providing our guests an innovative and efficient cocktail experience, which we’re sure they’ll enjoy.”

MYXD is part of Cru Holdings

MYXD home customers can choose a pre-made collection of bar-quality cocktails suited to a range of occasions or make their own selection from a core range of 20 serves plus seasonal specials.

Founded in 2020 by award-winning mixologist Grant Murray, MYXD is part of the Cru Holdings stable which also operates seven bars and restaurants in the Scottish Highlands.