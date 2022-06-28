Inverness cocktail firm mixes it with Radisson Hotel Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness cocktail firm mixes it with Radisson Hotel Group

By Simon Warburton
June 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 28, 2022, 12:01 pm
MYXD founder Grant Murray.
Radisson has adopted MYXD as cocktail supplier across UK hotels. 

Inverness-headquartered MYXD is to provide pre-mixed cocktails to a selection of Radisson hotels across the UK including properties at London Heathrow and Liverpool.

Current staff shortages across the British hospitality landscape are forcing many businesses to be creative as they struggle to recruit experienced mixologists to provide the theatre of cocktail making in front of customers at a busy bar.

MYXD
MYXD cocktails save time in a busy bar.

Using MYXD pre-mixed cocktails allows bars the flexibility to hire non-mixology-trained staff to create cocktails with the company maintaining the option slashes 80% of the time normally needed.

MYXD delivered more than 100,000 cocktails through its home delivery service during the last two years of the pandemic and is now diversifying to include a corporate offering on an “ongoing” basis although the company declines to reveal the value of the contract.

Theatre will still be there

MYXD says its products are the same strength and use premium ingredients found in high-end cocktail bars but with the convenience of being pre-made.

The company insists customers will still have the theatre of seeing their cocktail shaken over ice, poured and garnished ensuring the experience is not lost, but the quality and taste will remain constant no matter who is preparing the drink.

Award-winning mixologist Grant Murray, who founded MYXD in 2020, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Radisson Hotel Group to supply cocktails to their UK hotels.

Radisson lounge.
A Radisson lounge.

“Utilising pre-mixed cocktails helps save operating costs as bars don’t have to be stocked with the same variety of obscure spirits and mixers that are only used occasionally.

“However, guests still get to experience the theatre of cocktails being shaken with ice and poured in front of their eyes – just far quicker than when making from scratch – and a much more consistent quality.

“The response to our home delivery cocktails has been incredible. We’ve worked with brands before to create cocktails for corporate events but this is our first major partnership that spans the UK.”

Single pouch servings save time

MYXD will be providing its core range of cocktails to Radisson hotels, including the maple old fashioned, salted caramel white Russian and rhubarb & ginger gin fizz.

Each cocktail comes in a single-serve pouch allowing bartenders to deliver drinks to customers in a fraction of the time required to make them from scratch.

Radisson Hotel Group restaurants & bars director Samuel Devitt added: “We look forward to expanding our drinks selection to include MYXD cocktails at a selection of our UK properties.

“It provides a natural extension to our core beverage offering, while providing our guests an innovative and efficient cocktail experience, which we’re sure they’ll enjoy.”

MYXD is part of Cru Holdings

MYXD home customers can choose a pre-made collection of bar-quality cocktails suited to a range of occasions or make their own selection from a core range of 20 serves plus seasonal specials.

Founded in 2020 by award-winning mixologist Grant Murray, MYXD is part of the Cru Holdings stable which also operates seven bars and restaurants in the Scottish Highlands.

