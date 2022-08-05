Up to 1,600 jobs expected from £8bn Rosebank megaproject By Hamish Penman and Andrew Dykes August 5, 2022, 10:13 am Updated: August 5, 2022, 5:51 pm 0 Knarr FPSO will be used to produce the Rosebank field in the west of Shetland. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Shell gives green light to Jackdaw project in UK North Sea Serica Energy rejects new £1.15bn bid from North Sea rival Kistos Leaders defend criticism from protesters heading to Aberdeen climate camp Shell’s shares up 3% after it backtracks on billions of pounds of write-offs