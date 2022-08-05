Muir of Ord Co-op to shut for two months as part of £2m upgrade

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland supermarket undergoing a £2million revamp will close temporarily for the final stages of the project.

Muir of Ord Co-op on the village’s Great North Road is being transformed into a new 3,750sq ft with improved parking, access and back of shop facilities.

Local favourite Harry Gow will provide a bakery range at the new and improved shop, which will also have self-checkouts and Amazon lockers for parcel collection.

Daniel Simpson, Co-op area manager, said the closure was necessary to ensure remaining works could go ahead safely.

“We are fast approaching the key construction stages for the re-development of our Muir of Ord store,” he said.

“To complete the project, we are required to close the store this weekend to allow for building work to safely take place.

It is hoped the works will be finished by early October, with locals being asked to use the Beauly branch two miles away in the meantime.

Mr Simpson said: “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused while the store remains closed, and we are working with our contractors to re-open the new and improved Muir of Ord store for early October to serve the community once again with an upgraded offering and shopping experience.”

Plans to demolish and replace the store were lodged back in 2020 as it was deemed “no longer suitable for a modern retail offer and experience.”