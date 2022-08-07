Analysis: interest rate rise like taking off the roof in a thunderstorm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Analysis: interest rate rise like taking off the roof in a thunderstorm

By James Bream
August 7, 2022, 11:10 am Updated: August 7, 2022, 11:11 am
Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey feels the heat as he announced latest rise in interest rates. Yui Mok/PA Wire
Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey feels the heat as he announced latest rise in interest rates. Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Bank of England has a role in UK economic success, it is independent and has a remit to keep inflation to 2% – this remit is now a few decades old.

That target was created to encourage stability and with that the prospect of security and certainty for the people of the UK.

To meet that target the BoE can print money (or remove it from supply) or more classically raise or cut interest rates.

Business leader and economist James Bream says interest rate rises mostly hurt the poor. Photo by COLIN RENNIE April 23, 2018.

Textbooks tell the BoE that raising interest rates will make inflation fall.

The problem is the textbooks haven’t really considered a situation where inflation is caused by war, a pandemic that has supressed supply, supply chains themselves being under resourced, Brexit limiting labour and a weak pound.

Why interest rate rises will hinder not help

I suspect some boffin has written about this and the fact that raising interest rates does nothing at all for almost all of these factors, and so will have no meaningful impact on UK inflation.

Its been said the rise will be good for savers. However, with inflation at 10% (I’ll write about that next week as its really higher in effect for most) people should be spending their money not saving it.

The real value of money with a saving rate of 3% is declining each year, so the marginal benefit for savers it tiny.

Rich people with 'savings' don't put their cash in a super saver account, they get larger returns in privately managed portfolios!

Rich people with ‘savings’ don’t put their cash in a super saver account, they get larger returns in privately managed portfolios”

What the interest rate rises will do is hurt those with debt (mortgages / loans) and suppress UK demand as it will have a negative impact on business investment, one of the drivers of efficiency / productivity. This all makes a recession almost inevitable and even the chat of that reduces confidence and provides more downward pressure.

The drivers or our inflation are global and local but not caused by high demand which is when interest rate increases have their greatest impact.

The recent interest rise is like taking the roof off a house because it’s too hot in a thunderstorm instead of opening the windows.

The rate rise shows the BoE is doing something to battle inflation but frankly this ‘help’ is going to cause short-term pain for many in the UK.

I wrote last October that inflation would be double digits by spring 2022, this will continue to next year and I’m afraid economically for many the clouds are only just gathering.

So perhaps the old textbook plays aren’t the right ones for the BoE or Government just now.

