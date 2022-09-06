‘Is there ever a right time to take a risk?’: New gallery to open in troubled Bon Accord Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Is there ever a right time to take a risk?’: New gallery to open in troubled Bon Accord Centre

By Kelly Wilson
September 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 6, 2022, 8:09 am
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

A photographer is preparing to open his first shop within Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre just days after the mall revealed it was entering administration.

Johnny Forbes has admitted opening a new store could be seen as a risk in the current climate given the current ongoing cost of living and energy cost crisis.

But it’s one the 51-year-old is willing to take with Forbes Gallery & Gifts opening within the former Mr Pretzels unit on Friday (Sep 9) after agreeing to a 12-month lease.

It comes less than a fortnight after the Bon Accord shopping mall collapsed into administration.

Mr Forbes, 51, said: “Is there ever a right time to take a risk?

“I’ve always been a risk taker and I don’t mind taking a risk. It’s a bit scary thinking about how much money I’ve spent.

It’s a bit scary thinking about how much money I’ve spent.”

– Johnny Forbes

“It’s maybe not the right time but if I didn’t do it now then things might pick up and I wouldn’t have got the opportunity I’ve got now to get the unit.”

Support small businesses

Mr Forbes, who is married to Stephen, 56, will be selling local and Scottish items including photographic prints, cards, coasters, mugs, notebooks, candles and cushions produced by independent small businesses.

Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

He first started selling his pictures in 2014 at the Belmont Street Saturday market and over the past few years has done a number of other markets, events and Highland games.

After seeing a number of empty units within the Bon Accord Centre he decided to look into the option of taking one over.

He said: “I’d been thinking about it for a long time and I thought I’d go and speak to them.

“The old Mr Pretzels had been empty for a long time and I kept walking past it. I was thinking ‘I wonder if that would be big enough or small enough to just have a little gallery and gift shop’.

“So I went to speak to them and it all turned out quite well.

“I’ve got a target in mind. Whether I reach that or not we’ll see.

“It would be great if I did because then I’d speak to the centre about getting a longer lease.

“But we’ll see how things go.”

Keeping positive

Mr Forbes has yet to speak to centre management about the administration process.

However, administrators at Azets have said they wanted to “reassure tenants, shoppers and stakeholders that it is very much business as usual”.

Mr Forbes, who completed a BA in commercial photography at Robert Gordon University, said: “I haven’t heard anything yet as I just got the keys.

Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

“But I’m sure if there was any problems they’d have let me know before I started painting.

“I’m looking at it that nothing is really going to change here.”

Energy cost pressures

The Press and Journal has highlighted a number of local businesses facing pressures from soaring energy costs and inflation.

Business groups in Aberdeen are calling for the introduction of an energy price cap for smaller businesses, similar to the one which is meant to protect households from rocketing fuel bills.

Aberdeen sandwich shop Upperkrust is facing its energy bills rocketing from £400 a month to £2,000.

And the owner of a Torry takeaway, which has been shut for the foreseeable future, said he would need to sell more than 1,500 extra meals to break even amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Forbes is unsure what to expect cost-wise until his shop is up and running.

He said: “Each of the units have got a smart meter.

“I’ll find out next month when I get my first bill as to how it’ll affect me.

“The only thing using electric will be the lights in the shop, the till and charging the tablet.

“I don’t have any heating. We will see how it goes.”

