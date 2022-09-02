‘Golden’ trading quarter may be ideal time to buy troubled Aberdeen shopping centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Golden’ trading quarter may be ideal time to buy troubled Aberdeen shopping centre

By Keith Findlay
September 2, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: September 2, 2022, 6:32 am
Is there a buyer in the wings for the Bon Accord shopping centre?
Is there a buyer in the wings for the Bon Accord shopping centre?

Administrators seeking a buyer for the Bon Accord centre in Aberdeen may take some comfort from a slight uptick in total shopper footfall in Scotland.

The number of people visiting retail outlets across the country was still significantly lower, by nearly 15%, compared with the pre-pandemic levels of three years ago.

But there was a modest improvement of 1.7 percentage points on July’s rate of decline.

August saw a slightly more upbeat set of figures for visits to stores in Scotland and the best performance for four months, with concerns about galloping household energy bills not enough to keep Scots away.”

David Lonsdale, director, Scottish Retail Consortium.

A breakdown of the overall figures gives a less encouraging statistic.

Shopping centre footfall was down by 20.7% last month, compared with three years ago, reflecting a weakening from a 19.2% decline in July.

All food for thought for any new owner of Bon Accord after the Guernsey-based businesses behind it collapsed into administration this week.

Countless shoppers have reacted with dismay on social media.

Specialist commercial property agency Cushman & Wakefield has been hired to prepare particulars and manage the sales process.

A packed Bon Accord shopping centre in April 1990.

Bon Accord typically gets around 15 million people a year through its doors.

The closure of anchor tenant John Lewis, the Disney Store and other shops during the past 18 months have been a major blow to the mall.

But there are also exciting plans for a new multiplex cinema.

A spokesman for Azets, the professional services firm which has been appointed to administer the assets, told The Press and Journal yesterday all options would be looked at.

He also confirmed seven out of Bon Accord’s 72 retail units are currently vacant.

Business as usual

The administration has no impact on current trading at the shopping mall and 38 full-time equivalent centre management employees are all still in their roles.

Not counting remaining anchor tenant Marks & Spencer or the NHS vaccination centre in the old John Lewis, a further 1,200 full and part-time retail staff work at Bon Accord.

With peak festive season trading just a few months away, any potential new owners would need to get their skates on to take advantage of the traditional surge in footfall.

The closure of John Lewis last year was a major blow for Bon Accord.

Turkish billionaire Sevket Sabanci, the majority shareholder of Turkish Airlines, is thought to have acquired the mall about 10 years ago.

Two Guernsey-based companies, Aberdeen Retail 1 Limited and Aberdeen Retail 2 Limited, the owners and operators of Bon Accord, have been placed in administration.

Azets said the shopping centre had cash flow problems stemming from the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic, rising operating costs and “intense retail competition”.

Cushman & Wakefield declined to comment on the sales process.

It comes as the Scottish Retail Consortium unveils its latest monthly shopper footfall figures, showing the “modest uptick” overall.

Shopping centres ‘continue to struggle’

SRC director David Lonsdale, Director, Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “August saw a slightly more upbeat set of figures for visits to stores in Scotland and the best performance for four months, with concerns about galloping household energy bills not enough to keep Scots away.

“Buoyed by the return of holidaying, social occasions and tourism, the modest improvement in shopper footfall was felt across most retail destinations and especially in Edinburgh and Glasgow. Shopping centres, however, continued to struggle.

Scottish shops are still a long way off a return to pre-pandemic levels of trade.

“Despite the improvement, visits to stores remain well down on pre-pandemic levels and Scotland continued to lag the 12 other parts of the UK surveyed for a fourth month in a row.

“That’s worrying, given inflationary headwinds and the likely impact on consumer sentiment and spending power – more so in the lead up to what is traditionally the crucial golden trading quarter for the industry in the final months of the year.”

Retailers seeking early action from new PM

Mr Lonsdale added: “Next week will see the election of the new prime minister and the unveiling of the first minister’s programme for government.

Early action is needed from both to protect living standards, assist retailers to keep down shop prices, and help retail destinations rebound.

“After all, much of our wider economy is, ultimately, dependent on what happens to consumer spending.”

