Brightsolid launches new defence against cyber-attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Brightsolid launches new defence against cyber-attack

By Erikka Askeland
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Brightsolid is headquartered in Dundee with offices and data centres in Aberdeen.
Brightsolid is headquartered in Dundee with offices and data centres in Aberdeen.

Scottish cloud computing and data centre company Brightsolid has launched a new service to protect customers of all sizes from malicious cyber attacks.

Headquartered in Dundee with offices and data centres in Aberdeen, the firm has launched its first managed detection and response (MDR) service tailored specifically for organisations in Scotland and the north of England.

Brightsolid data centre facility.

The group said it the developed the MDR after it identified a need for a cybersecurity product offering proactive protection against threats without overly restrictive fees.

Brightsolid’s MDR has been built to provide protection against common, advanced and evolving threats. It is backed by its in-house security operations centre (SOC) team to monitor and secure infrastructure 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and shield organisations from malicious threats and activities.

The SOC team undertakes threat intelligence, case development, threat hunting, incident containment and remediation activities. The service also includes incident response capabilities, triage analysis and guidance on mitigating priority and complex incidents.

Elaine Maddison, chief executive of Brightsolid said it won’t charge a premium for the new service. Photo  Kris Miller/DCT Media.

Brightsolid chief executive Elaine Maddison said: “We’ve all read about the high-profile victims of cyber-attacks but companies seeking MDR services have found that the products on offer tended to be expensive and variable in quality.

“There wasn’t a product in the market that we were happy would protect our customers for a cost that made sense, so we’ve spent the last year developing our own.

We’ve combined the best people with the best technology to bring our MDR to the market but we’re not going to charge a premium for the service. ”

Brightsolid chief executive Elaine Maddison

“We’ve combined the best people with the best technology to bring our MDR to the market but we’re not going to charge a premium for the service.

“Every organisation is a potential victim, and time lost understanding and prioritising alerts can lead to significant financial and reputational damage.

“It’s important that, whatever an organisation’s size, they can have the reassurance that they are protected from threats.”

Photo by Kris Miller/DCT Media.

Brightsolid is owned by DC Thomson, publisher of The Press and Journal and The Courier.

It opened a £5 million data centre in Aberdeen just over six years ago.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Brightsolid is headquartered in Dundee with offices and data centres in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale
0
Brightsolid is headquartered in Dundee with offices and data centres in Aberdeen.
Banchory-headquartered telecommunications firm celebrates six-figure contract wins
0
Brightsolid is headquartered in Dundee with offices and data centres in Aberdeen.
What is a green freeport? Everything you need to know
0
Brightsolid is headquartered in Dundee with offices and data centres in Aberdeen.
Your Money: How do you know if you can retire?
1
Brightsolid is headquartered in Dundee with offices and data centres in Aberdeen.
Your Money: Can you save money by working in the office instead of at…
1
Aeriel shot of Port of Nigg.
Opportunity Cromarty Firth points to 15,000 Highland jobs with green freeport bid
0
Brightsolid is headquartered in Dundee with offices and data centres in Aberdeen.
Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in the Highlands…
0
VisitScotland iCentre in Ballater train station
Yearn for authenticity drives boom for north and north-east souvenir makers
0
Scottish Engineering chief executive Paul Sheerin.
Scottish Engineering warns of 'desperate risk' to industrial capacity unless help is forthcoming
Brightsolid is headquartered in Dundee with offices and data centres in Aberdeen.
Ocean Winds scholarship fund opens to north-east pupils

More from Press and Journal

Brightsolid is headquartered in Dundee with offices and data centres in Aberdeen.
Another blow to Aberdeen's shopping centres as Paperchase set to close
Brightsolid is headquartered in Dundee with offices and data centres in Aberdeen.
GALLERY: Were you at the Machine Head gig in The Lemon Tree?
0
Brightsolid is headquartered in Dundee with offices and data centres in Aberdeen.
Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes
0
Brightsolid is headquartered in Dundee with offices and data centres in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale
0
Brightsolid is headquartered in Dundee with offices and data centres in Aberdeen.
Richie Ramsay: There will be a different atmosphere at this week's BMW PGA Championship…
Brightsolid is headquartered in Dundee with offices and data centres in Aberdeen.
Banchory-headquartered telecommunications firm celebrates six-figure contract wins
0