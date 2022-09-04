Brightsolid launches new defence against cyber-attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish cloud computing and data centre company Brightsolid has launched a new service to protect customers of all sizes from malicious cyber attacks.

Headquartered in Dundee with offices and data centres in Aberdeen, the firm has launched its first managed detection and response (MDR) service tailored specifically for organisations in Scotland and the north of England.

The group said it the developed the MDR after it identified a need for a cybersecurity product offering proactive protection against threats without overly restrictive fees.

Brightsolid’s MDR has been built to provide protection against common, advanced and evolving threats. It is backed by its in-house security operations centre (SOC) team to monitor and secure infrastructure 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and shield organisations from malicious threats and activities.

The SOC team undertakes threat intelligence, case development, threat hunting, incident containment and remediation activities. The service also includes incident response capabilities, triage analysis and guidance on mitigating priority and complex incidents.

Brightsolid chief executive Elaine Maddison said: “We’ve all read about the high-profile victims of cyber-attacks but companies seeking MDR services have found that the products on offer tended to be expensive and variable in quality.

“There wasn’t a product in the market that we were happy would protect our customers for a cost that made sense, so we’ve spent the last year developing our own.

“We’ve combined the best people with the best technology to bring our MDR to the market but we’re not going to charge a premium for the service.

“Every organisation is a potential victim, and time lost understanding and prioritising alerts can lead to significant financial and reputational damage.

“It’s important that, whatever an organisation’s size, they can have the reassurance that they are protected from threats.”

Brightsolid is owned by DC Thomson, publisher of The Press and Journal and The Courier.

It opened a £5 million data centre in Aberdeen just over six years ago.