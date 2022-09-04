Kaiden Ross hits hat-trick as Banks o’ Dee Albion defeat Cove YFC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kaiden Ross hits hat-trick as Banks o’ Dee Albion defeat Cove YFC

By Youth Football Project
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-16s)

Banks o Dee Albion

The team logo of Banks o Dee Albion

4

Cove YFC

The team logo of Cove YFC

3

The home side Banks o' Dee Albion defeated Cove YFC in an entertaining game at Spain Park.

The team won 4-3 in U16 A action on Saturday.

Banks o' Dee Albion's manager Scott Steele said: "A nervous start after last week's disappointment but following the first goal we got a great response from the lads.

"Kaiden Ross was the star man for us today with a fantastic hat-rick but Harvey Greg with a wonder goal looked to put the game to bed.

"Credit to Cove they never gave up and kept fighting to the end but we thoroughly deserved the three points."

Cove YFC's manager Mitch Robertson said: "I'm a little frustrated we couldn't take something from todays match after putting so much into it.

"I thought it was a good competitive game of football and on another day, with a bit of luck, we could have taken something from it.

"But the boys are focused and looking forward to getting back on the training ground this week and to next week's game."

Elsewhere in the U16 A, Culter Colts drew against Cuminestown YAFC 3-3, Peterhead BC picked up a narrow victory against East End Lewis Youth 3-2 and Dyce BC won against Westdyke CC 3-2.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

