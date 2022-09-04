Kaiden Ross hits hat-trick as Banks o’ Dee Albion defeat Cove YFC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The home side Banks o' Dee Albion defeated Cove YFC in an entertaining game at Spain Park.

The team won 4-3 in U16 A action on Saturday.

Banks o' Dee Albion's manager Scott Steele said: "A nervous start after last week's disappointment but following the first goal we got a great response from the lads.

"Kaiden Ross was the star man for us today with a fantastic hat-rick but Harvey Greg with a wonder goal looked to put the game to bed.

"Credit to Cove they never gave up and kept fighting to the end but we thoroughly deserved the three points."

Cove YFC's manager Mitch Robertson said: "I'm a little frustrated we couldn't take something from todays match after putting so much into it.

"I thought it was a good competitive game of football and on another day, with a bit of luck, we could have taken something from it.

"But the boys are focused and looking forward to getting back on the training ground this week and to next week's game."

Elsewhere in the U16 A, Culter Colts drew against Cuminestown YAFC 3-3, Peterhead BC picked up a narrow victory against East End Lewis Youth 3-2 and Dyce BC won against Westdyke CC 3-2.