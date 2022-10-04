North-east drink firms rise to challenge of latest consumer trends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

North-east drink firms rise to challenge of latest consumer trends

By Simon Warburton
October 4, 2022, 11:45 am
Pint of beer being poured.
Many drink companies are having to adapt as consumer demands change.

The north-east is well-known for its titans of whisky-making but the region is also home to a growing number of small brewers and distillers, as well as soft drink producers.

The changing drink landscape is partly due to a boom in demand for craft beers over the past decade or so.

Their peak may have passed but growth in other drink categories such as gin and rum, as well as a consumer pivot to healthy drinks are trends that show no sign of abating.

“Those gin producers are all now broadening out,” said Peter Cook, director of food, drink and agriculture at economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One).

He added: “There is a wee trend into rum, and much more interest in health and sustainable drinks.

“We have had these waves and we are now in an interesting one of new alcohol alternatives and soft drinks, with some existing brewers going into alcohol-free.

Burnside Brewery (Laurencekirk) has just launched an alcohol-free beer – these are the sort of trends in a diversifying market.

“Having come through Covid, businesses have learned to trade in a lot of different ways.”

Opportunity North East director Food and Drink & Agriculture
Opportunity North East food, drink and agriculture director Peter Cook.

Companies having to diversify

The One director conceded the on-trade is under pressure as pubs, bars and restaurants face potentially astronomical energy bills increases, while consumers will find themselves with less disposable income as rampant inflation eats away at earnings.

Businesses embracing diversification include Peterhead brewer Brew Toon, which has substantially grown an online business it did not even have before the Covid pandemic.

Keeping up with market trends

Other north-east businesses tapping into new trends or using pandemic learnings to grow include Aberdeen-based Raw Culture, which makes kombucha – a fermented, lightly effervescent, sweetened black tea drink, Burnside Brewery and Reynolds Corporate & Cocktail, of Clinterty, near Aberdeen.

Reynolds responded to demand for home deliveries during Covid lockdowns and supplies bespoke cocktails in a pouch.

Man working at Brew Toon.
Hops being added at Brew Toon.

Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable drink production, manufactured with due consideration to the environmental impact.

Mr Cook cited Burn o’ Bennie, an independent whisky-maker on Deeside which has its distillery on a farm, with everything recycled on site and waste used to fertilise the land.

As well as being “the right thing for the planet”, such initiatives can be powerful marketing tools for a public eager to see companies making a commitment to the environment, Mr Cook said.

This is echoed by trends such as the move to use cans rather than bottles as the former have a much lower carbon footprint, while the latter take a lot more energy to recycle.

People look at price but also at that sustainability message. It is really important businesses grasp that.”

Mr Cook added: “We see more being packaged in a way that is more sustainable.

“The number of people who are influenced in their purchases by sustainable messages increases by 3% a year.

“People look at price but also at that sustainability message. It is really important businesses grasp that.

“Our sustainability advisor helps people to really look at carbon footprint and their sustainability messages to make sure they’re correct.

“Key for us is how a true sustainability improvement can be turned into a marketing message.”

Man pouring cocktail at Reynolds Corporate and Cocktail.
Reynolds Corporate & Cocktail specialises in hosting events for all occasions.

One has a suite of growth programmes to help existing and start-up drink producers in the the north-east.

And its new product development programme helps businesses evaluate who their customers are and what their products should be.

Overseas market potential to counter domestic storms

The privately-funded organisation is there to support businesses and entrepreneurs, with its market development expertise helping firms put themselves in front of buyers.

It works closely with the Scotland Food & Drink export partnership and in-market specialists in overseas locations including France, Spain and North America.

Drink export success stories in the north-east include Summerhouse Drinks in Fraserburgh shipping to Australia, while Raven Spirits, whose gins are produced and bottled at Deeside Distillery, Banchory, has high value retail sales to Canada and Hong Kong.

Quick drink facts:

  • More than half (54%) of 18-34 year-olds in the UK are likely to choose a premium alcoholic drink and sales of premium spirits are forecast to grow by 10.4% in 2023 (Source: CGA powered by Nielsen IQ)
  • Around 14% of households purchased no and low-alcohol drinks during the year to May 15 2022 (Source: Kantar FMCG Panel)
  • Sales of sparkling soft drinks grew 9.1% year-on-year during the year to February 26 2022, driven by rising prices and smaller on-the-go formats (Source: Nielsen IQ)

Enterprise agency champions north drink producers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Many drink companies are having to adapt as consumer demands change.
Highlands and Islands Enterprise champions north drink producers
Exterior of Aden Meadows housing development by Bancon Homes.
The must-have features for your next property
Many drink companies are having to adapt as consumer demands change.
Russell Borthwick: North-east has rich larder and room to spare
Many drink companies are having to adapt as consumer demands change.
Peterson on track for carbon nueutrality at 27 sites by end of 2022
Many drink companies are having to adapt as consumer demands change.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
The GlenAllachie master distiller Billy Walker.
'A lot of serendipity': Renowned whisky-maker Billy Walker toasts 50 years in industry
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
Chancellor U-turns on tax cuts for highest earners
Many drink companies are having to adapt as consumer demands change.
Young Dornie woman joins bumper crop of engineering apprentices at Bristow
Many drink companies are having to adapt as consumer demands change.
'We are one big family': Laings in Inverurie looks back on 160 years
Many drink companies are having to adapt as consumer demands change.
See inside lovingly restored historic cottage right in the centre of Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Many drink companies are having to adapt as consumer demands change.
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Many drink companies are having to adapt as consumer demands change.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
Many drink companies are having to adapt as consumer demands change.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Many drink companies are having to adapt as consumer demands change.
Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes to Stone of Destiny raider Ian Hamilton, who has died…
crash kingsway
Woman taken to hospital after crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

Editor's Picks