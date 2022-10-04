Highland singer Tony Romaine vows to get back behind microphone after devastating stroke By Louise Glen October 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 12:00 pm 0 Musician Tony Romaine had a devastating stroke six weeks ago. Image: Tony Romaine/ Facebook. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Highlands & Islands Lorry driver jailed for four years after killing Highland pensioner in head-on crash A96 closed near Inverness Airport following crash between tractor and van Highlands and Islands Enterprise champions north drink producers The Vengabus is coming (to the Western Isles)! Pop legends Vengaboys to perform at… Highland athlete Adam Gunn was the first Scots-born Olympics decathlon medal winner Highlands and Islands museums go digital with chance to upload collections to app One taken to hospital after two-car crash in Shetland Disruption along West Coast amid yellow weather warning Taskforce needed to tackle Gaelic teacher crisis, according to new report 2 Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home More from Press and Journal NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological' Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes to Stone of Destiny raider Ian Hamilton, who has died… Woman taken to hospital after crash on A90 at Laurencekirk Editor's Picks Unpaid work for offshore boss caught with more than 2,600 child sex abuse images Culloden parents slam ‘unacceptable’ design changes and delays to new school build A place to remember Ronnie Morrison: Stornoway man’s Aberdeen love story Soldiers facing custody for homophobic attack after night out Aberdeen surgeon explains everything you need to know about thyroid problems