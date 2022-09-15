Finalists for 2023 Northern Star Business Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The finalists for the Northern Star Business Awards 2023 have been unveiled.

A total of 65 organisations from across the north-east are shortlisted across 13 categories.

The winners will be announced at a lavish ceremony at P&J Live, Aberdeen, on April 28.

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) is behind the annual event, which saw more than 700 people attending the 2022 ceremony earlier this year.

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “Northern Star provides a unique stage to showcase and celebrate the brilliant work being done by businesses of all sizes, from all sectors and across the length and breadth of our fantastic area.

“Running a business has never been tougher, and companies here have endured a seemingly never ending and diverse range of challenges.

“However, yet again they have risen to the challenge, turning adversity into triumph.”

The nominations for the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards are:

Business of the year

Maryculter House

Nomadic

North Star Shipping

Port of Aberdeen

Sport Aberdeen

Customer first

Aberdeen Performing Arts

Gray & Adams

Healthoutfit

No 45, Ballater

Petrasco

Driving sustainability

Asco

Burnobennie Distillery

Carbon-Zero

KR Group

Tidy Green Clean

Family business

City Restoration Project

ITC Hydraulic Services

J G Ross (Bakers)

Schoolhill Hydraulic Engineering Co

TPS Fruit & Veg

Going global

Collabro

Craig International

JBS Group

Load Monitoring Systems

Schoolhill Hydraulic Engineering Co

Inspiration from innovation

Deep Casing Tools

Delmar Systems

DeltaTek Global

Fennex

North East Scotland College

Inspiring futures

Aberdeen FC Community Trust

Aberdeen Science Centre

KR Group

Aberdeen University

WM Donald

Making the difference

Aberdeen Sports Village

CFINE

Charlie House

Denis Law Legacy Trust

Mental Health Aberdeen

Marketing magic

Korero

Lawrence of Kemnay Competitions

Mission 10 and Kirkwood Homes

Tricker Communications

VisitAberdeenshire

Rising star

Angus Turner, AVC Immedia

Shane Pirie, Entier

Izabela Ginter, ESS Energy

Tom Hutchinson, J+S Subsea

Jamie McCallum, Wood

Staff matter

Acumen Financial Planning

Hilton and Aloft Aberdeen

ITI Operations

Rubberatkins

WM Donald

Start-up business of the year

Aberdam

Devenick Drinks Co

Raw Culture

SpringGen Advice

The Key Health Cafe

Student placement

CFINE

Diversity Energy Solutions

Prospect 13

RSM

Sport Aberdeen

Regional contribution award

To be announced on the night

Neal Richardson, partner at event sponsor Brodies, said: “The Northern Star Business Awards hold a unique place at the heart of the business community in the north-east.

“It is no secret this year has thrown up some distinct challenges for many people and businesses.

“The awards provide an opportunity for everyone from start-ups to large multinational organisations to come together, learn from each other and celebrate the people, initiatives and ideas that have brought some inspiration to all of us here over the last 12 months.”

The awards will also raise money for north-east charities Mental Health Aberdeen, Aberdeen Science Centre, the Archie Foundation and Kayleigh’s Wee Stars.