Finalists for 2023 Northern Star Business Awards

By Kelly Wilson
September 15, 2022, 3:01 pm
l-r Brodies partner Neal Richardson and Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick.
l-r Brodies partner Neal Richardson and Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick.

The finalists for the Northern Star Business Awards 2023 have been unveiled.

A total of 65 organisations from across the north-east are shortlisted across 13 categories.

The winners will be announced at a lavish ceremony  at P&J Live, Aberdeen, on April 28.

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) is behind the annual event, which saw more than 700 people attending the 2022 ceremony earlier this year.

Northern Star Business Awards 2019.

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “Northern Star provides a unique stage to showcase and celebrate the brilliant work being done by businesses of all sizes, from all sectors and across the length and breadth of our fantastic area.

“Running a business has never been tougher, and companies here have endured a seemingly never ending and diverse range of challenges.

“However, yet again they have risen to the challenge, turning adversity into triumph.”

The nominations for the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards are:

Business of the year

  • Maryculter House
  • Nomadic
  • North Star Shipping
  • Port of Aberdeen
  • Sport Aberdeen

Customer first

  • Aberdeen Performing Arts
  • Gray & Adams
  • Healthoutfit
  • No 45, Ballater
  • Petrasco

Driving sustainability

  • Asco
  • Burnobennie Distillery
  • Carbon-Zero
  • KR Group
  • Tidy Green Clean

Family business

  • City Restoration Project
  • ITC Hydraulic Services
  • J G Ross (Bakers)
  • Schoolhill Hydraulic Engineering Co
  • TPS Fruit & Veg

Going global

  • Collabro
  • Craig International
  • JBS Group
  • Load Monitoring Systems
  • Schoolhill Hydraulic Engineering Co

Inspiration from innovation

  • Deep Casing Tools
  • Delmar Systems
  • DeltaTek Global
  • Fennex
  • North East Scotland College

Inspiring futures

  • Aberdeen FC Community Trust
  • Aberdeen Science Centre
  • KR Group
  • Aberdeen University
  • WM Donald

Making the difference

  • Aberdeen Sports Village
  • CFINE
  • Charlie House
  • Denis Law Legacy Trust
  • Mental Health Aberdeen

Marketing magic

  • Korero
  • Lawrence of Kemnay Competitions
  • Mission 10 and Kirkwood Homes
  • Tricker Communications
  • VisitAberdeenshire

Rising star

  • Angus Turner, AVC Immedia
  • Shane Pirie, Entier
  • Izabela Ginter, ESS Energy
  • Tom Hutchinson, J+S Subsea
  • Jamie McCallum, Wood

Staff matter

  • Acumen Financial Planning
  • Hilton and Aloft Aberdeen
  • ITI Operations
  • Rubberatkins
  • WM Donald

Start-up business of the year

  • Aberdam
  • Devenick Drinks Co
  • Raw Culture
  • SpringGen Advice
  • The Key Health Cafe

Student placement

  • CFINE
  • Diversity Energy Solutions
  • Prospect 13
  • RSM
  • Sport Aberdeen

Regional contribution award

  • To be announced on the night

Neal Richardson, partner at event sponsor Brodies, said: “The Northern Star Business Awards hold a unique place at the heart of the business community in the north-east.

“It is no secret this year has thrown up some distinct challenges for many people and businesses.

“The awards provide an opportunity for everyone from start-ups to large multinational organisations to come together, learn from each other and celebrate the people, initiatives and ideas that have brought some inspiration to all of us here over the last 12 months.”

The awards will also raise money for north-east charities Mental Health Aberdeen, Aberdeen Science Centre, the Archie Foundation and Kayleigh’s Wee Stars.

