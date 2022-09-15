Scotland Women select most experienced squad ever for Rugby World Cup finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson has selected his most experienced squad including five players with over a half-century of caps for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

The Scots are in the finals for the first time since 2010, being the last of the 12 nations to qualify when they beat Colombia in Dubai in February.

They face a tough task in their pool with defending champions and host the Black Ferns, a strong Australian team and Six Nations rivals Wales.

Malcolm skipper again

Lock Emma Wassell, back-rower Jade Konkel-Roberts, hooker Lana Skeldon, half-back Sarah Law and full-back Chloe Rollie are all picked. All have passed 50 caps for their country. Wassel, with 57, is the most-capped player in the squad.

The 32 players selected to represent Scotland in New Zealand 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#RWC2021 | #AsOne pic.twitter.com/6lzZDqGIFG — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) September 15, 2022

Rachel Malcolm will continue as skipper with main kicker. Stand-off/centre Helen Nelson is the vice-captain.

Shona Campbell, the 21-year-old Edinburgh University student formerly of Montrose and The High School of Dundee, has been named the squad aiming in one of the wing slots.

The Scots are coming off a disappointingly winless Six Nations campaign. But their preparation for the tournament has been wholly overshadowed by the tragic death of back-rower Siobhan Cattigan.

The former Stirling County’s player’s family have made serious accusations accusing Scottish Rugby of failing to properly care for their daughter and are taking legal action against the governing body.

Last month a statement from the team re-iterated their support for coach Easson and the medical back-up team.

Two month training camp

The squad have been in camp at Murrayfield for two months in preparation for the tournament. They fly out for New Zealand on September 23, and start their pool against Wales in Whangerei on Sunday October 9.

While it’s been a difficult 2022 so far, head coach Easson recalled that it was only a year ago that the squad beat Ireland in the pre-qualifying tournament in Italy to clear their path to the finals.

“We are all incredibly excited for the month ahead,” he said. “I think it’s been a long time coming. It was exactly this time last year that we were in Italy trying to qualify.

“I’m hugely honoured to be naming our squad for the Rugby World Cup. I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone in the management team who has worked incredibly hard behind the scenes to get us to this point.

“A lot of discussions have been had, a lot of players have been played over the past year as well. The process around that was to make sure we had the right players going.

“Selection has been tough as the players trained exceptionally hard over the summer. Getting the players back from the Commonwealth Games has been exciting for us as well.

“Everyone should feel incredibly proud of being selected for the tournament. I know the squad and management are ready for the challenge ahead.”

Squad

Forwards: Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning), Christine Belisle (Loughborough Lightning), Sarah Bonar (Harlequins), Elliann Clarke (Edinburgh University), Katie Dougan (Gloucester-Hartpury), Evie Gallagher (Worcester Warriors), Jade Konkel-Roberts (Harlequins), Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning, captain), Rachel McLachlan (Sale Sharks), Louise McMillan (Saracens), Lyndsay O’Donnell (Worcester Warriors), Lana Skeldon (Worcester Warriors), Jodie Rettie (Saracens), Emma Wassell (Loughborough Lightning), Molly Wright (Sale Sharks), Anne Young (Heriot’s Rugby).

Backs: Shona Campbell (Edinburgh University), Megan Gaffney (Loughborough Lightning), Coreen Grant (Saracens), Sarah Law (Sale Sharks), Rhona Lloyd (Les Lionnes du Stade Bordelais), Caity Mattinson (Worcester Warriors), Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill), Liz Musgrove (Watsonians), Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning, vice-captain), Emma Orr (Biggar RFC), Chloe Rollie (Exeter Chiefs), Eilidh Sinclair (Exeter Chiefs), Hannah Smith (Watsonians), Meryl Smith (Edinburgh University), Lisa Thomson (Sale Sharks), Evie Wills (Hillhead Jordanhill).