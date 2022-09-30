Five things you should do before tomorrow’s energy price cap increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five things you should do before tomorrow’s energy price cap increase

By Kelly Wilson
September 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 30, 2022, 12:47 pm
The energy price cap comes into force tomorrow (Oct 1) with the average bills increasing from £1,971 to £2,500.

Households across the country will see the biggest rise in living costs so far with the Ofgem price hike.

So what should you do before bills increase?

Check meter readings

Suppliers need regular accurate readings from your gas and electric meters to calculate your bills.

If you don’t submit actual readings it could lead to your bills being too high.

The best thing to do is your contact your supplier and get your readings submitted today.

This can normally be done through your account online or you can choose to call.

But be prepared for a long wait should you choose to telephone.

Reading the meter is just one task on a list of things to do.

Also think about taking a picture of your readings, with a timestamp, just in case of any discrepancies with future bills. Always good to have a back-up.

Find out how your £400 energy payment will be paid

All households will get a one-off £400 cut to their fuel bills from October.

You don’t have to contact your supplier about the discount, as it will be made automatically by your energy supplier.

How you’ll get it all depends on how you pay for your gas and electricity bills.

If you’re paying by direct debit, you’ll receive a discount automatically, or as a refund directly into your bank account once the monthly direct debit has been taken.

It will be spread over six months, with a reduction of £66 in October and November, and £67 every month between December and March 2023.

If you’re a prepayment meter customer, you’ll get redeemable discount vouchers.

Beware of scams

Advice Direct Scotland has also put out a warning for consumers across the north and north-east to be aware of cost-of-living scams as the Energy Bills Support Scheme gets under way.

It said it expects to see a surge in fraudulent attempts to manipulate struggling households with several scams circulating relating to different sources of support, many of which claim from energy regulator Ofgem, or other organisations.

No household will be asked for their bank details to process payments, or to receive the rebates, and should not supply this information.

Also avoid clicking on any links in emails or text messages, as these can take you to cloned websites with the intention of stealing personal or financial information.

Check your direct debit payment

Many people will have seen a substantial increase in their payments in the past month or two.

However, with the price cap now frozen at £2,500, many families might be overpaying every month.

Couple looking at energy bill.
Check your direct debit payments.

While overpaying could help even out the costs by building up credit, with the £400 discount, some households could be paying much more than needed.

Double-check and make sure it’s manageable for you.

Contact your supplier if you are struggling

Don’t assume the direct debit payment you are asked if the pay is what you have to.

Contact your supplier and explain your circumstances.

In many cases, you can get your payment reduced. Just make sure it’s not going to leave you in debt further down the line.

