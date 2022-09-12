What does the energy bill cap mean for you? Here’s what you need to know By Kelly Wilson September 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 12, 2022, 8:10 am What does the energy price freeze mean for your bills? [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business West Highland laird to 'outsource' himself and sever ties with Serco UK winning majority of onshore decommissioning work, figures reveal Sovereign Grooming scoops Scotland's best barbershop award 0 North-east business leaders team up for 'Question Time' debate 0 Budget cuts force Highlands and Islands Airports to scale back 'modernisation' plan 0 Aberdeenshire BBQ sauce makers fire up expansion at its Aboyne factory 0 Aberdeen takeaway owner says new PM's energy pledge offers 'no light at the end… 1 North east charity bosses react with caution to energy price freeze 0 Highland green freeport win would be a 'vital catalyst' to kick-starting 25,000 new jobs 0 'Energy literally causes everything in humanity to happen': North Sea boss calls for an… 0 More from Press and Journal North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name 0 Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is… 0 Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross… 0 Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near… 0