Scottish salmon worth £760m to economy in 2021

By Simon Warburton
October 7, 2022, 7:37 am
Scottish Sea Farms salmon.
Scottish salmon farming directly employs more than 2,500 people in fragile, coastal communities, Salmon Scotland says.

A study has found Scottish salmon was worth £760 million to the country’s economy in 2021, with export sales rising to £641m.

New figures from industry body Salmon Scotland also show salmon farming directly employed more than 2,500 people in fragile, coastal communities, with a further 10,000 Scottish jobs dependent on the sector.

Salmon Scotland’s data coincides with a new national strategy for seafood, with the Scottish Government highlighting the economic contribution of farm-raised salmon to the blue economy.

The document highlights farm-raised salmon is the UK’s top food export and the also the industry’s ambition to be net-zero by 2045 as part of its sustainability charter.

Fisherman holding salmon
10,000 Scottish jobs depend on salmon farming.

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott said: “This strategy recognises the important role the Scottish salmon sector plays as part of Scotland’s seafood offering.

“A growing global population needs healthy, nutritious food.

“Scotland can help feed the world – the UN has pointed out that seafood and sustainable aquaculture is the way forward.

“There is a real opportunity through the growth of the Scottish salmon sector.”

Supply chain supports jobs in every part of Scotland

Salmon Scotland’s figures show a direct economic contribution of £303m in gross value added (GVA) growth in 2021, up nearly one-fifth on pre-pandemic levels of £254m in 2019.

According to Salmon Scotland, the sector also indirectly generated a further £397m in GVA through the supply chain – supporting jobs in every part of Scotland, including the major cities.

There was a further £66m positive impact in employment costs – up 22.2% from £54m, the trade body said.

This benefited local communities and companies such as accommodation providers and retailers, taking the combined total to £766m, it added.

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott.
Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott.

Scottish salmon exports recovered to near-record figures in 2021, increasing to £614m – up 36%, compared to 2020, and only marginally below the £618m recorded in 2019.

Exports were shipped to 52 different markets last year, with growth seen across 10 of the top 20 markets.

Sector spends £730m on Scottish supply chain

The EU accounted for 61% of the volume of global Scottish salmon exports (£372m).

Salmon Scotland said farmers produced a total of 220,000 tons of Scottish salmon, enough for more than 970 million meals.

And it highlighted the sector spending £730m on the Scottish supply chain, consisting of more than 3,600 businesses acrossthroughout the country.

Editor's Picks