Home Business

Plenty of fish in the sea for salmon farm workers to earn healthy wages

By Simon Warburton
August 18, 2022, 5:10 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 6:41 pm
Fisherman holding salmon
Salmon farming can pay healthy wages.

A planning application for a new salmon farm off Orkney would create six jobs with better than average wages, its developer has said.

A new economic impact report from Cooke Aquaculture Scotland maintains farm-raised salmon is having a “significant positive social impact” on employees and community viability of Orkney and the Northern Isles.

The study shows salmon farms can tackle depopulation as well as pay decent wages, with a new proposed farm situated 1.8 miles offshore potentially adding six jobs.

The East Moclett farm would be serviced out of Cooke’s Westray shorebase.

The firm applied for its second Orkney salmon farm in January after establishing its first near  East Skelwick.

Scottish Sea Farms
Scottish salmon industry employs thousands of people.

Including bonus and overtime payments during 2020-21, the report highlights Cooke’s skilled and permanent jobs are paying an average of £35,112 – 24.8% more than the Orkney average and 8.6% above the figure for Scotland.

And the company’s investment is having further impact by supporting local businesses and jobs, sustaining schools, ferries, shops and cafes.

Cooke Aquaculture Scotland, part of St John, Canada-based Cooke Inc, insists those benefits will increase if its planning application for the new farm is approved later this month.

Salmon farms are at the heart of island communities

Salmon Scotland head of insights James Park hailed the report and said: “The farm-raised Scottish salmon sector is responsible for creating thousands of high-paid, skilled and rewarding local jobs.

“Our member companies like Cooke Aquaculture Scotland are at the heart of our island communities as this report shows.

“In many places the salmon farms help keep the local community alive, the school open and support many local businesses.

“Together, our low carbon sector sustains more than 12,000 jobs in every part of Scotland and generates millions for the local economy.”

Jobs really matter – Cooke Aquaculture Scotland

Cooke Aquaculture Scotland VP public relations Joel Richardson added: “When we first came to Orkney in 2014, as a family-owned company we understood immediately the jobs we provided mattered – really mattered.

“They keep people and their families on the islands, attract new people to live here and help businesses to thrive. We have never forgotten that and now we employ 122 people in Orkney, 51 of them on our farms.

“That includes 25 new jobs created in 2016-2021, all of them helping to keep remote communities viable.”

Mowi Scotland also a key backer of the marina
Salmon farm industry supports local businesses and schools.

Orkney salmon farming sites tend to employ four to five people each in full-time equivalent jobs.

As the only salmon farmer in Orkney to process farmed fish locally, Cooke employs more than 41 people at its processing and packing facility in Kirkwall.

No issues or objections have been expressed from any statutory consultee or regulator to the new farm, which has been assessed by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and all required modelling and data collection has been undertaken.

SEPA has raised no issues or objections to the site.

