Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended

By Kelly Wilson
October 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson

The closing date for offers for the Countesswells development site in Aberdeen has been extended due to the “level of information for interested parties to consider”.

The site was put up for sale in May this year after the company leading it collapsed.

An original date of October 14 had been set for offers by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

However, Aberdeen-based Shepherd managing partner Chris Grinyer confirmed it has now been postponed until next month.

Information ‘substantial’

He said: “The level of information for interested parties to consider in relation to Countesswells is substantial and following discussions with interested parties an extension of the closing date to 18 November 2022 was set by the administrators.”

No further details have been given about the information.

Shepherd was appointed to find a new owner for the scheme – which includes plans for thousands of homes, as well as shops and schools – after Countesswells Development Limited (CDL) foundered in the wake of the oil and gas downturn and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In August, following months of marketing the company said with the “residential market improving” and “good levels of interest” a decision had been made to invite offers.

Troubled development

CDL, set up to manage the development, was a subsidiary of the Stewart Milne Group (SMG).

It had been estimated that the value of the development once complete could be worth around £800 million.

Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson

The project was originally the vision of housebuilding tycoon and former Aberdeen FC chairman Stewart Milne who earlier this year revealed plans to retire and sell his housebuilding empire.

The development was one of the largest and most ambitious to have been undertaken in Aberdeen in the area for many for several years when it was hit by recent unprecedented difficulties.

Plans for new community

Available for buyers is the opportunity to complete the build-out of an entirely new community just to the west of the city earmarked for more than 3,100 homes, two schools, shops and other commercial property.

Plans comprise commercial and employment land within the development, including retail areas alongside an existing neighbourhood shopping centre anchored by a 4,000 sq ft Sainsbury’s.

The benefits being marketed includes good access to the city centre, Westhill and Kingswells, easy reach to the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) surrounded by large areas of green space and surrounding woods.

All you need to know about the collapse of the company behind the Countesswells development.

