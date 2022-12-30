North-east roots celebrated as Duncan and Todd looks back on 50 years in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

North-east roots celebrated as Duncan and Todd looks back on 50 years in business

By Kelly Wilson
December 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 30, 2022, 1:12 pm
Duncan and Todd Group first branch opened in Peterhead in 1972. Image: Big Partnership
Duncan and Todd Group first branch opened in Peterhead in 1972. Image: Big Partnership

It’s been 50 years since the first branch of Duncan and Todd opened within a house in Peterhead.

Fast forward to present day and the optometrist and hearing care specialist now boasts a portfolio of more than 40 stores across the north-east and beyond.

It was Norman Duncan who created the business before being joined by Stewart Todd a year later and the brand was created.

One of the first members of staff to be employed by the fledgling business was local resident Jean McKinnon.

Duncan and Todd opened from house in Peterhead

The 86-year-old spent 25 years with the company and went from being a part-time receptionist to a dispensing optician before retiring in 1997.

Her first role quickly expanded into a full-time position with the opening of five new practices in Banchory, Ellon, Inverurie, Dyce and Aberdeen with Ms McKinnon taking on payroll and book-keeping duties for all six branches.

When she first started at the age of 36, the Peterhead practice was based in a house on Queen Street, with a just brass plaque outside identifying it as the optician, before moving to its current location in Marischal Street where it remains open today.

Jean McKinnon and colleagues.
Jean McKinnon and some of her colleagues. Image: Big Partnership

Ms McKinnon’s role changed when she was given the opportunity to train as a dispensing optician.

Her job was to advise customers on their vision care and to help them choose their glasses and lenses. She was also the buyer who selected the branch’s range of eyewear.

At that time dispensing opticians were a rarity.

Limited options presented challenges

The optician who tested eyes, also dispensed the glasses and busy opticians didn’t have time to devote to helping customers browse through a selection of glasses – even if such a selection had been available – so choices were few.

Those who got glasses through the NHS had an even narrower choice.

It was a scenario Ms McKinnon was very familiar with.

Norman Duncan and Stuart Todd launching new hay fever relief glasses.
Norman Duncan and Stuart Todd launching new hay fever relief glasses. Image: Big Partnership

“I have been wearing glasses since I was three,” the mum-of-two said.

“The optician would say to me ‘here are two pairs of glasses suitable for your prescription which will fit you’ and that was my choice.

“Girls got to choose from pink or clear frames and the choice for boys was brown or black. The lack of choice applied to everyone, children and adults and we just accepted that.

Duncan & Todd employee Dave Wright
Duncan and Todd employee Dave Wright. Image: Big Partnership

“Many people opted to go private if they could afford it, and most of the children had privately-paid glasses with an NHS pair as a spare.”

Changes to NHS criteria meant that fewer people were eligible for free glasses, and with more people going private and opting for non-NHS glasses, the choice of what was available increased significantly.

‘So much was changing for opticians’

The grandma-of-one said: “I just loved the job. Part of the reason was that I started at a very good time for opticians because so much was changing.

“They were improving the lenses – when I started they were all glass, they were heavy, and bifocals were ugly.

“They introduced plastic lenses and just about everyone switched to them because they were lighter and safer and there were more choices.

Left to right Frances Rus, Jean McKinnon and Norman Duncan
From left, Frances Rus, Jean McKinnon and Norman Duncan. Image: Big Partnership

“It was a pleasure to spend time with people helping them make their choices and it gave me great satisfaction in my work.

“As a glasses wearer myself I had never had a choice before, so I knew exactly how they felt. At that time, we didn’t have the shop displays that there are today, our glasses were displayed in drawers, and I always made sure that there was a good selection in all sizes.”

‘Duncan and Todd was a great place to work’

As Duncan and Todd continued to grow, opening new branches across the country, Ms McKinnon’s job took her to Birmingham for a trade show and to Milan for an optical fair.

She said: “Duncan and Todd was a great place to work, they really invested in their people, and took a personal interest in their staff.

“When my husband Bill was made redundant, they arranged for him to retrain with an optical company and then offered him a job in Peterhead. A very caring thing to do.”

When Mr Duncan and Mr Todd retired in 1996, the business was bought by Frances Rus who originally joined the company as a trainee in the 1980s.

Duncan and Todd managing director Frances Rus
Duncan and Todd managing director Frances Rus. Image: Big Partnership

Ms McKinnon said: “Frances made sure it continued to be a great place to work.

“She had a very personal approach and took time to speak to people or call them to let them know how good a job they were doing.

“I think the fact that so many people worked at the company for 25 years or more says a lot about Duncan and Todd and what a great place it was to work.”

50-year anniversary celebrated

A celebration was held at The Sandman Hotel for everyone who was with the company for at least 25 years.

Duncan and Todd celebrated its 50th anniversary
Past and present members of Duncan and Todd celebrated its 50th anniversary. Image: Big Partnership

Ms Rus said: “Reaching our 50th birthday is a huge milestone and Duncan and Todd Group is almost unrecognisable from the early days with just one branch in Peterhead.

“However, the values that we held at that time still exist today and we pride ourselves on providing an accessible, personalised, quality service in high streets of towns and cities across the country.

“As we enter a new decade for Duncan and Todd we have made a number of strategic acquisitions and have invested heavily in the new lab which will increase our capacity to manufacture lenses for our branches and clients across the UK.”

Firm has large presence across north-east

The new manufacturing lab, based in Dyce and due to open early next year, represents a major investment in new premises for the group’s manufacturing arm Caledonian Optical.

Duncan and Todd also trade as 20 20 Opticians south of Tayside, as well as retaining names which are well known locally, such as JM MacDonald in the Highlands.

The group has invested in hearing care and now offers this service across Scotland, with free hearing tests and supply, fitting and tuning.

As well as Caledonian Optical, its own dedicated lens manufacturing facility, the group also operates Smart Employee Eyecare (SEE), a corporate eye care offering which provides a simple web-based service to satisfy a company’s legal HSE compliance requirements for employees’ eye care to large public and private sector clients.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game

Editor's Picks

Most Commented