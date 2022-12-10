Fishers say new stock deal will bring ‘a more viable future’ for the community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fishers say new stock deal will bring ‘a more viable future’ for the community

By Kelly Wilson
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Shetland Fishermen's Association executive officer Simon Collins. Image: Simon Collins
Shetland Fishermen's Association executive officer Simon Collins. Image: Simon Collins

A new stock deal for UK waters including the North Sea has been welcomed by fishers as a “vindication” of their expert knowledge of the abundance of cod.

The UK has reached an agreement with the EU and Norway on fish catches which will see a 63% increase in North Sea cod quota.

The deal worth £202 million to the UK fishing industry, a £33 million increase from last year, saw the UK agree catch levels for six stocks in the North Sea including cod, haddock and herring.

Reacting to the announcement Shetland Fishermen’s Association executive officer Simon Collins said: “This is absolute vindication for skippers who have always argued that swingeing cuts to cod quotas in recent years were excessive relative to the abundance of the stock seen on the grounds.

North Sea cod quota increasing
North Sea cod quota increasing. Image: AP

“Deficiencies in stock assessment processes are finally being addressed, and the science is now catching up with reality, proving that fishermen have had the right of it.

“Today’s announcement gives lie to the notion propagated by eNGOs that cod stocks are facing ‘extinction’, or that fish stocks in our seas are in poor shape – when in fact the opposite is true.

“The agreed quota increases also announced today for other species such as haddock, saithe and whiting mean a more viable future for Shetland’s family-owned fishing fleet, on which the well-being of our whole wider community depends.”

The new levels also sees a 30% increase in haddock and a 7.3% reduction in herring.

Earlier this year skippers and other industry representatives from Shetland, Scotland, Denmark, Norway and England met in Copenhagen to discuss a “quota mismatch” they were facing at sea.

Help support ‘profitable fishing’

Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer said: “I’m pleased we have reached agreements with the EU and Norway, and wider coastal states, to secure important fish stocks worth over £450 million for the UK fishing fleet in 2023.

Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer, pictured during a visit to north-east fishing ports earlier this year. Image: Defra

“The deals will help support a sustainable, profitable fishing industry for years to come while continuing to protect our marine environment and vital fishing grounds.”

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the SFF, also said the deal was a vindication of the industry’s views and expected more of the same when the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) reviews cod stocks next year.

She said: “In addition to the agreement already reached between the UK and Norway on fishing opportunities for 2023, SFF welcomes the three-way agreement reached this week between the UK, Norway and the EU on total allowable catches (TACs) for the six jointly managed stocks in the North Sea.

“This vindicates industry’s view that the huge cuts suffered by our fleet over the last three years were not justified.

“We look forward to a full review of the North Sea cod assessment through the ICES benchmark process early in 2023, and to a future where fishermen’s knowledge and expertise can play a meaningful role in stock assessments and catch advice.

“This has been a very busy spell for our negotiating teams from Scottish and UK governments, and we are grateful for their sustained efforts to secure good outcomes for the Scottish industry.

“Their work isn’t over yet however, as some negotiations remain ongoing and there are further talks on key pelagic stocks that will continue into next year.”

