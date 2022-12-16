Orkney Harbours Masterplan updates – Drive to Net Zero continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business

Orkney Harbours Masterplan updates – Drive to Net Zero continues

In partnership with Orkney Harbours
December 16, 2022, 9:00 am
Cruise ship at Hatston Pier - image for the article about Orkney Harbour Masterplan updates – Drive to Net Zero continues
Orkney Harbours has developed a Masterplan which was launched in 2020.

Orkney Harbours are positioned to play a lead role in the drive to Net Zero with massive renewables potential that is yet to be unlocked.

The ports are in enviable, strategic locations in the north of Scotland and the surrounding seas have unique conditions which present an indigenous source of wind, wave and tidal power.

Orkney’s offshore wind offering, for both fixed and floating, is incredibly strong due to its natural capabilities alongside the recent announcement of ScotWind by Crown Estate Scotland, which provides for and strengthens its future capabilities.

Orkney Harbours has developed a Masterplan which was launched in 2020, a large part of which focuses on infrastructure to support offshore wind. It shows how Orkney can act as a hub for the whole life cycle of windfarm development from assembly, installation, marshalling, operations and maintenance through to decommissioning.

However, progress doesn’t happen overnight. Those developing floating wind opportunities need to book port infrastructure well in advance of the start of windfarm installation.

Gas Operations in Scapa Flow Orkney Harbours
Orkney will become world-leading innovation centre.

Wind has shaped our islands over eons, sculpting and adapting the land. Its incredible power has driven people to us and turned us into the adventurous, forward-looking community we are today, says Paul Olvhoj, business development manager at Orkney Harbours. “Now it will drive on to power our future. And we are ready to harness that powerful song and let it sing across all four winds!

Our Masterplan sets out the blueprint for the future of Orkney and the winds of change that shape it. State-of-the-art developments at Scapa and Hatston will make Orkney a world-leading innovation centre, supporting the needs of the renewables sector now and into the future,” added Paul.

What does this really mean for Orkney and our community?

Worker at Orkney Harbour - Marine team servicing liner
Orkney is evolving into a more prosperous place to work and live.

Plans may take years to form but the benefits will be enjoyed and appreciated by generations to come. The Masterplan has been created with the local community at its heart, outlining a journey towards better opportunities, safeguarding existing jobs as well as creating new roles.

It is an ambitious blueprint that provides a framework for the long-term future of the island. Greater investment, more skilled jobs, better opportunities, the list goes on – but they’re all designed to allow Orkney to evolve again into a more prosperous place to work and live.

In preparation for this Orkney has identified that it needs to construct new port infrastructure. In July 2022, Orkney Harbours joined the Offshore Wind Ports Platform, widening the global audience and increasing awareness surrounding the innovation across the Scottish island. The construction of new deep-water quays will provide a foundation for current and future developers to pitch round Orkney’s waters and create a new generation of floating wind infrastructure.

Paul Olvhoj, business development manager at Orkney Harbours, explained: “Orkney and its surrounding waters is naturally set up to support the future of floating wind development. Future development will not only improve renewable energy infrastructure for the UK and beyond but will also place new systems in the local community in Orkney which will lead to a creation of long-term jobs and economic benefits at both a local and national level.

“Scotland has a great deal of potential floating wind resources, with its strong offshore winds providing the ideal conditions to harness this powerful natural resource.”

Discover all the Harbours Masterplan updates and what it means for the community on Orkney Harbours website.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Business

The housing markets in 2020 and 2021 were skewed by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, industry experts said (Yui Mok/PA)
First-time buyer numbers fall 9% in 2022, says building society
The Department for Work and Pensions has announced further details on the new cost-of-living payments schedule ( Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Which? has released the results of its annual survey of beach and resort package holiday providers (Ben Birchall/PA)
Jet2holidays and Kuoni come out on top in Which? holiday provider survey
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retail footfall drops by more than a quarter in week after Christmas
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
National Highways road traffic officers to begin 48-hour strike
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Widespread rail strikes planned as passengers return to work after festive break

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented