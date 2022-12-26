99 million reasons Balmoral boss kept smiling in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
99 million reasons Balmoral boss kept smiling in 2022

By Erikka Askeland
December 26, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: December 26, 2022, 6:51 am
Sir James Milne
Chairman and managing director of Balmoral Group Sir Jim Milne said the company has survived a "couple of tough years" but has "emerged in a satisfyingly robust position".

Aberdeen’s Balmoral Group has ended the year in a “satisfyingly robust position” despite shortages of materials, rising costs and logistics issues.

It was also despite taking a £3.2 million hit on a business relationship gone sour.

Balmoral’s support for and subsequent divestment of Turriff-based Ace Winches meant the company reported a loss before tax of £1.34 million and a pre-tax profits of just £3,000.

Meanwhile, employee numbers dropped as a result of the split from 758.

The company, which employs 552 people, just eked out a pre-tax profit as it notched up turnover to £99 million in 2022.

Nevertheless, chairman and managing director Sir James Milne, who founded the independent company in 1980, said: “Our investment in intellectual property, R&D, manufacturing and testing facilities has helped us through an unprecedented couple of years.

“We are beginning to see this strategy pay off with substantial orders being secured across the offshore energy markets for our buoyancy and protection solutions as well as winning orders from around the world for our epoxy and glass-coated bolted steel tanks.”

The firm said it continued investing across its divisions, including Balmoral Comtec, which is its main subsea buoyancy and insulation manufacturing business. It also operates Balmoral Tanks, which has a factory in South Yorkshire and Balmoral Park, it’s commercial property division.

Covering some 18 acres, Balmoral Business Park in Altens is home to three auto dealerships; Audi, Mini and Volvo, and houses @BalmoralHUB, which offers executive office space, meeting rooms and co-working facilities for up to 50 businesses and which is administered by business development social enterprise, Elevator.

The firm also completed a seven-figure investment new port facility at Montrose to enable work in the offshore wind sector.

Sir James S Milne CBE, DL, DHC, Hon DBA, Hon FRIAS picks him his knighthood from Charles III at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Sir Jim, who was knighted in Elizabeth II’s last birthday honours this year said: “Our new 18,299 sq ft facility in Montrose, which has just become operational, presents opportunities for us in the advanced composites market as the quayside operation will allow us to manufacture and deliver large composite structures direct from shore to ship for both the renewables and traditional offshore energy sectors.

“Since year-end, we have been hugely encouraged by the significant uplift in activity across all markets which has resulted in order backlogs achieving record levels as well as seeing a significant increase in turnover in the current year.”

Despite the many challenges, the company’s accounts said it made donations to charity worth £2.1 million in the year.

It also maintained its long-standing support for north-east charity Friends of Anchor, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022.

Friends of Anchor celebrate a milestone  in its £2m fundraising campaign for the new Anchor Centre at ARI. Shelagh Bonner, unit operational manager  NHS Grampian with Jim Milne. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Established in honour of Sir Jim’s first wife, Jill, the charity is on track to open its new Anchor Centre – which will specialise in cancer care – in 2023.

Chairman and founding member of the charity’s fundraising committee, Sir Jim said: “Since 1997 the charity has contributed millions of pounds supporting four core areas; medical equipment, clinical excellence, research and wellbeing.

“An exciting time of growth and service development lies ahead for Friends of Anchor and Balmoral remains steadfast in its commitment to the charity.”

Sir James concluded, “Having worked our way through a couple of tough years we have emerged in a satisfyingly robust position, well placed to help our clients tackle the challenges they face. The professionalism, loyalty and commitment of our workforce underlines the vision we have for the future of the company.

“We have a strong balance sheet with significant cash resources. The outlook is very positive with improving profitability evident across all group companies.”

