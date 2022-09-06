Jimmy Buchan says technology got his Amity Fish Co through a crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jimmy Buchan says technology got his Amity Fish Co through a crisis

By Keith Findlay
September 6, 2022, 11:45 am
Jimmy Buchan turned to technology to help get his business through the pandemic.
Jimmy Buchan turned to technology to help get his business through the pandemic.

North-east seafood supremo Jimmy Buchan has urged more independent small firms like his to embrace new technologies to help them through hard times.

The owner and managing director of Peterhead-based Amity Fish Company said it was only through e-commerce that his business survived the pandemic.

Soaring energy bills are the latest big challenge for firms throughout the UK.

Sea change

Mr Buchan said: “During the Covid crisis my business switched from exclusively supplying restaurants and the hospitality trade to delivering seafood products directly to people in their homes.

“This change led to the business doubling its turnover and allowing us to increase its headcount.

“I know times are tough for tens of thousands of small businesses.

“What I’d suggest to the hard-working entrepreneurs behind these firms is to see if new tech might help them reach new customers or reduce their costs.”

Times are tough for tens of thousands of small businesses.”

Jimmy Buchan, managing director, Amity Fish Company.

Amity was unveiled as the Federation of Small Businesses’ (FSB’s) UK small business of 2022 earlier this year, beating more than 3,000 other entrants and dozens of regional and national winners.

The Peterhead firm, whose owner is also chief executive of the Scottish Seafood Association and starred in the BBC’s Bafta award-winning Trawlerman series during his time as a fishing skipper, became the third Scottish business in a row to be crowned FSB UK winner.

Highland businesses Woodlands Glencoe and Cruise Loch Ness scooped the prize in previous years.

Jimmy Buchan’s Amity Fish Co made it three wins in a row for Scottish firms in the FSB’s UK-wide awards.

FSB Scotland policy chairman Andrew McRae and Business, trade, tourism and enterprise minister Ivan McKee timed a recent visit to Amity’s Peterhead premises to coincide with the launch of the 2023 Celebrating Small Business Awards.

They are open to entrants in 12 free-to-enter categories.

Mr McRae said: “We know businesses are going above and beyond to make it through this crisis without adding to the hardships of their staff and customers.

“Jimmy embodies the spirit of business that will be needed to get through these tough times, but we all know that ingenuity and determination on their own won’t be enough.

“We need to see real financial help to ease the cost of doing business crisis now, before it’s too late and good businesses go under.”

FSB Scotland policy chairman Andrew McRae.

Mr McKee said: “It is testament to the brilliant businesses in our midst that the overall UK winner of the FSB awards has, for the third time in a row, come from Scotland.

“There are opportunities for businesses through better use of technology – as demonstrated by Amity Fish, who invested in digital skills, allowing customers easy access to their products during the pandemic.”

The minister added: “A key theme of our National Strategy for Economic Transformation is how we improve digital adoption across the economy and with risings costs of doing business, it’s important all options are available to help weather the storm.”

Business in Crisis

