New Year Honours: Elgin construction boss Bill Robertson awarded a knighthood

Founder of construction giant Robertson Group has been awarded a knighthood in the New Year honours list.

William Robertson, known as Bill, has been knighted for services to the construction industry and to charity in Scotland.

Mr Robertson founded Robertson Group in Elgin, Moray in 1966. Its headquarters are split between Elgin and Stirling.

Since then the company has continued to grow and been involved in major projects across the region including a £87 million project at RAF Lossiemouth and the award winning £53m community campus at Inverurie.

‘Humbled and honoured’

Mr Robertson said: “I am thrilled, but deeply humbled and honoured, to be included in the 2023 New Year’s Honours List.

“This recognition is beyond anything I could have imagined when I founded, what has become, Robertson Group in my hometown of Elgin in 1966.

“I am proud that we retain a strong presence there and continue to play an active role in the local business community.”

Robertson Group, which works on projects across the UK, has been supporters of many charities throughout the years including Friends of Anchor, Inverness-based mental health charity Mikeysline and L’Arche Highland.

Mr Robertson said: “The charity work that I undertake has always been about giving back to those who need support and is usually done quietly and under the radar, so I am deeply touched to be recognised for my contribution to charity as well as the construction industry.”

Successful year

Earlier this year the firm reported a big jump in profits and turnover in the year to June 2021.

The company reported turnover of £588m, or £49 million per month, on average, against £650m (£43.3m per month) over a 15-month accounting period to June 2020.

Pre-tax profits during the latest period came in at £16.9m, up from £1.2m previously.

Robertson described 2020-21 as “a year of positive progress and trading, with a solid balance sheet and capital base.”

Honour for master distiller

Meanwhile, whisky legend James McEwan – four times master distiller of the year – has been made an MBE.

Mr McEwan, from Islay, headed up the revival of the iconic distillery Bruichladdich.

He began his career as an apprentice cooper before going on to become a blender and then a master distiller. He is also an inductee in the Whisky Hall of Fame.

He has been made an MBE for services to the Scotch Whisky

industry and to the community in Islay.