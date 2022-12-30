New Year Honours: Elgin construction boss Bill Robertson awarded a knighthood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

New Year Honours: Elgin construction boss Bill Robertson awarded a knighthood

By Kelly Wilson
December 30, 2022, 10:30 pm
Bill Robertson has been awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours. Image: Robertson Group
Bill Robertson has been awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours. Image: Robertson Group

Founder of construction giant Robertson Group has been awarded a knighthood in the New Year honours list.

William Robertson, known as Bill, has been knighted for services to the construction industry and to charity in Scotland.

Mr Robertson founded Robertson Group in Elgin, Moray in 1966. Its headquarters are split between Elgin and Stirling.

Since then the company has continued to grow and been involved in major projects across the region including a £87 million project at RAF Lossiemouth and the award winning £53m community campus at Inverurie.

‘Humbled and honoured’

Mr Robertson said: “I am thrilled, but deeply humbled and honoured, to be included in the 2023 New Year’s Honours List.

“This recognition is beyond anything I could have imagined when I founded, what has become, Robertson Group in my hometown of Elgin in 1966.

“I am proud that we retain a strong presence there and continue to play an active role in the local business community.”

Robertson Group, which works on projects across the UK, has been supporters of many charities throughout the years including Friends of Anchor, Inverness-based mental health charity Mikeysline and L’Arche Highland.

Mr Robertson said: “The charity work that I undertake has always been about giving back to those who need support and is usually done quietly and under the radar, so I am deeply touched to be recognised for my contribution to charity as well as the construction industry.”

Successful year

Earlier this year the firm reported a big jump in profits and turnover in the year to June 2021.

The company reported turnover of £588m, or £49 million per month, on average, against £650m (£43.3m per month) over a 15-month accounting period to June 2020.

Pre-tax profits during the latest period came in at £16.9m, up from £1.2m previously.

Robertson described 2020-21 as “a year of positive progress and trading, with a solid balance sheet and capital base.”

Master distiller Jim McEwan, of Islay, has been made an MBE for services to the Scotch whisky industry.

Honour for master distiller

Meanwhile, whisky legend James McEwan – four times master distiller of the year – has been made an MBE.

Mr McEwan, from Islay, headed up the revival of the iconic distillery Bruichladdich.

He began his career as an apprentice cooper before going on to become a blender and then a master distiller. He is also an inductee in the Whisky Hall of Fame.

He has been made an MBE for services to the Scotch Whisky
industry and to the community in Islay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retail footfall drops by more than a quarter in week after Christmas
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
National Highways road traffic officers to begin 48-hour strike
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Widespread rail strikes planned as passengers return to work after festive break
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
Gas prices will remain high in 2023. (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy experts look to next winter as gas crisis is set to continue in…
Thousands of shops closed during 2022 (David Davies/PA)
Nearly 50 shops closed their doors every day in UK last year – survey
Drivers have been told to plan their journeys ahead of strike action after New Year’s Day (Dave Thompson/PA)
Drivers urged to plan ahead for new year journeys as strikes hit highways

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year
Michael Bardill at his home in Insch, after water flooded through the ceiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster

Editor's Picks

Most Commented