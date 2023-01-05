Dozens of jobs lost as Inverness ODx Innovations collapses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Dozens of jobs lost as Inverness ODx Innovations collapses

By Erikka Askeland
January 5, 2023, 6:07 pm Updated: January 5, 2023, 7:25 pm
ODx ceo Giles Hamilton
Former ODx chief executive Giles Hamilton at the firm's newly established facilities at Solasta House on Inverness Campus in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

An Inverness medical technology company has collapsed into administration with 38 members of staff having lost their jobs.

ODx Innovation was backed with  £1.75 million from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) when it relocated to the Highlands in 2019.

A small number of employees have been retained by the joint administrators while they seek a buyer for the company’s assets.

ODx was developing a device that helps detect antibiotic resistance in urinary tract infections (UTIs). Image:SANDY McCOOK / DC Thomson.

AAB head of restructuring and recovery Duncan Raggett said the company ran out of money despite directors having done “everything they could” to keep it going.

He said: “I appreciate this is extremely difficult for the employees, particularly at this time of year.

“The directors did everything they could to keep the business afloat but unfortunately the company did not have the funds to continue and as a result administration was unavoidable.”

He added he and fellow administrator Seamas Keating of FPM Accountants would be “working around the clock” to find a buyer for the company’s “ground-breaking technology”.

ODx Inverness lab technician Christina Martin analyses a sample. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The company was involved in the development of a device that helps detect antibiotic resistance in urinary tract infections (UTIs) that would speed up diagnosis and treatment.

The ODx test can help decide whether treatment is needed or not, reducing antibiotic use.

It aimed to grow to have 60 roles including assembly technicians, lab, office and clinical staff at its base at Solasta House on Inverness Campus.

‘Ground breaking’ diagnostic technology

“The company has developed ground-breaking technology that has the potential to help people all around the world,” Mr Raggett said.

“The joint administrators will be working around the clock to find a purchaser for the business and assets that will secure a future for the great work done to date by the company.

“We would encourage anyone with any interest in the company’s business and assets, to make contact with our office as a matter of urgency.”

A spokesman for HIE said that the cash was allocated to support the company’s life sciences R&D work, adding that “all of this work was carried out and the grant conditions fulfilled”.

He said: “We are always disappointed to hear of any enterprise experiencing difficulties. ODx has been an important element in our region’s growing life sciences sector for the past three years.

“This will be a very worrying time for the company’s employees, and we will be working with our partners through PACE (Partnership for Action on Continued Employment) to help those facing redundancy.

“The Highlands and Islands life sciences sector remains very strong and growing, and the skills and experience of ODx employees should be attractive to other companies looking to recruit, so there are grounds for optimism in that respect.”

The company was founded in 2016 as Orbital Diagnostics and was a spin out from the University of St Andrews.

The failure came despite having raised $17.7 million (£14.9m)  in loans in 2021. According to its most recent accounts filed at Companies House, the company said it needed to raise more cash from current and existing investors early in 2023.

The directors had added they were expecting a “positive outcome” to investor discussions.

The firm’s chief executive, Giles Hamilton, had his role terminated the same day as administrators were appointed.

The administrators of ODx Innovations were formally appointed 19 December 2022 by the directors of the company.

Mr Raggett added: “We shall be doing our utmost to provide the employees the information and support they need to be able to claim monies due to them from the Government’s Redundancy Payments Service.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Only around 20% of normal rail services would run on Friday and trains would start later and finish earlier (Jacob King/PA)
Rail passengers face fourth day of travel disruption due to strikes
Holiday companies expect bookings to reach or even exceed pre-coronavirus levels on Saturday (Nick Ansell/PA)
Holiday firms expect ‘Sunshine Saturday’ bookings to return to pre-Covid levels
Total UK footfall across 2022 remained 11.8% below pre-pandemic levels but showed ‘a significant improvement’ on the previous two years (PA)
December shopper footfall reaches highest level since start of pandemic
People will be able to strike a £2 coin featuring the King’s portrait at the Royal Mint Experience from Friday (Royal Mint/PA)
Royal Mint Experience visitors can now strike a £2 coin bearing King’s portrait
Wind farms produced more than a quarter of Britain’s electricity last year, new data show. (Tom Leese/PA)
2022 ‘second greenest year on record’ for Britain’s electricity grid
Shoppers in shopping centre
Eastgate in Inverness mirrors shopping centre resurgence
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on the picket line (Peter Powell/PA)
Nurses’ union suggests Government meet it halfway on 19% pay rise demand
Peloton is also required to file annual compliance reports for the next five years (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Peloton to pay £16m in fines over dangerous treadmill defect
Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon (Yui Mok/PA)
Channel 4 boss praises ‘sensible decision’ on broadcaster’s future
London’s retail stocks performed well on Thursday after a number of strong trading updates (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Upbeat retailers and airlines help FTSE continue strong start to 2023

Most Read

1
Former ODx chief executive Giles Hamilton at the firm's newly established facilities at Solasta House on Inverness Campus in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
2
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
3
Former ODx chief executive Giles Hamilton at the firm's newly established facilities at Solasta House on Inverness Campus in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
4
Former ODx chief executive Giles Hamilton at the firm's newly established facilities at Solasta House on Inverness Campus in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
5
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
6
Former ODx chief executive Giles Hamilton at the firm's newly established facilities at Solasta House on Inverness Campus in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Martin Compston was ‘on fire a lot’ while filming supernatural thriller The Rig say…
7
Former ODx chief executive Giles Hamilton at the firm's newly established facilities at Solasta House on Inverness Campus in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Kessock Bridge reopens after police incident closed both lanes for over two hours
8
Resident X
Step inside Aberdeen’s street food market Resident X and find out why you need…
9
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
10
Inverness High Street incident
Police swoop following reports of man with firearm in Inverness city centre

More from Press and Journal

Former ODx chief executive Giles Hamilton at the firm's newly established facilities at Solasta House on Inverness Campus in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Rugby: National 3 leaders Gordonians eager to carry on where they left off
Former ODx chief executive Giles Hamilton at the firm's newly established facilities at Solasta House on Inverness Campus in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Winger Mitchell Taylor aims to strike up partnership at Elgin City with Kane Hester
Former ODx chief executive Giles Hamilton at the firm's newly established facilities at Solasta House on Inverness Campus in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Moreen Simpson: Pharmacists are our new frontline health fighters
Former ODx chief executive Giles Hamilton at the firm's newly established facilities at Solasta House on Inverness Campus in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland set bar high for maximum point aim on return to action
Former ODx chief executive Giles Hamilton at the firm's newly established facilities at Solasta House on Inverness Campus in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Euan McColm: Police logging of non-criminal 'hate incidents' is a slippery slope
Former ODx chief executive Giles Hamilton at the firm's newly established facilities at Solasta House on Inverness Campus in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Junior football set to return with a bang
Former ODx chief executive Giles Hamilton at the firm's newly established facilities at Solasta House on Inverness Campus in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Brian Irvine: Andy Considine will have a point to prove against Aberdeen
Former ODx chief executive Giles Hamilton at the firm's newly established facilities at Solasta House on Inverness Campus in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Young drink-driver who thought he'd 'slept it off' faces losing car dealership job
Former ODx chief executive Giles Hamilton at the firm's newly established facilities at Solasta House on Inverness Campus in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Argyll and Bute residents could hold the key in council's £7 million budget cut…
Former ODx chief executive Giles Hamilton at the firm's newly established facilities at Solasta House on Inverness Campus in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Paul Hartley: Recruitment a priority on boss' Cove Rangers return

Editor's Picks

Most Commented