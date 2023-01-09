Aberdeen University green energy spin out project receives £75,000 funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Aberdeen University green energy spin out project receives £75,000 funding

By Kelly Wilson
January 9, 2023, 12:01 am
Left to right technician Richard Osborne & Professor Dragan Jovcic. Image: Scottish Enterprise
An Aberdeen University renewable energy spin-out project has received a £75,000 funding boost.

Professor Dragan Jovcic, from the University’s School of Engineering, has developed the LC Direct Current circuit breaker (LCDC CB) for renewable energy projects.

The money will be used to support development of a new technology for use in Direct Current (DC) transmission and distribution electrical power systems, which are seen as key to integrating Scotland’s remote renewable energy sources, replacing traditional AC-based systems.

While current DC circuit breakers are too slow and costly and have hampered the expansion of DC systems, the research and laboratory tests on hardware prototypes of the LCDC CB in earlier EU-funded research projects  have delivered “promising results”.

Develop a spin out company

The money has been awarded from Scottish Enterprise’s High Growth Spin-out programme (HGSP) to support renewable energy.

Mr Jovcic is working with Royal Society entrepreneur in residence Paddy Collins to develop a spin out company to commercialise the LCDC CB, which is hoped may also contribute to the wider push for electrification in many industries as well as enabling large-scale green hydrogen generation.

He said the funding “will enable us to kick start the development of a company and open up routes to commercialisation for the development of this exciting technology which has the potential to help Scotland meet its net zero ambitions”.

Director of the Centre for Energy Transition at Aberdeen University John Underhill added: “This is another pioneering step for the University of Aberdeen which is committed to helping society transition towards clean and sustainable energy while also supporting economic growth through innovation and entrepreneurship.”

‘Brilliant ideas’

A University of Edinburgh project that is developing heat exchange technology for Marine environments called Seawarm also received £75,000.

Scottish Enterprise managing director of innovation and investment Jane Martin said: “Our high growth spin out programme is proven to help leading academics to turn innovative ideas into business ventures by providing investment and advice to start-up, commercialise and scale.

Jane Martin. Image: Scottish Enterprise Date

“These spin outs highlight the brilliant ideas coming out of Scottish universities that will help solve global environmental issues and build a greener economy and I wish the teams in Aberdeen and Edinburgh every success as they innovate in the net zero space.”

