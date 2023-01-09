Aberdeen University green energy spin out project receives £75,000 funding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen University renewable energy spin-out project has received a £75,000 funding boost.

Professor Dragan Jovcic, from the University’s School of Engineering, has developed the LC Direct Current circuit breaker (LCDC CB) for renewable energy projects.

The money will be used to support development of a new technology for use in Direct Current (DC) transmission and distribution electrical power systems, which are seen as key to integrating Scotland’s remote renewable energy sources, replacing traditional AC-based systems.

While current DC circuit breakers are too slow and costly and have hampered the expansion of DC systems, the research and laboratory tests on hardware prototypes of the LCDC CB in earlier EU-funded research projects have delivered “promising results”.

Develop a spin out company

The money has been awarded from Scottish Enterprise’s High Growth Spin-out programme (HGSP) to support renewable energy.

Mr Jovcic is working with Royal Society entrepreneur in residence Paddy Collins to develop a spin out company to commercialise the LCDC CB, which is hoped may also contribute to the wider push for electrification in many industries as well as enabling large-scale green hydrogen generation.

He said the funding “will enable us to kick start the development of a company and open up routes to commercialisation for the development of this exciting technology which has the potential to help Scotland meet its net zero ambitions”.

Director of the Centre for Energy Transition at Aberdeen University John Underhill added: “This is another pioneering step for the University of Aberdeen which is committed to helping society transition towards clean and sustainable energy while also supporting economic growth through innovation and entrepreneurship.”

‘Brilliant ideas’

A University of Edinburgh project that is developing heat exchange technology for Marine environments called Seawarm also received £75,000.

Scottish Enterprise managing director of innovation and investment Jane Martin said: “Our high growth spin out programme is proven to help leading academics to turn innovative ideas into business ventures by providing investment and advice to start-up, commercialise and scale.

“These spin outs highlight the brilliant ideas coming out of Scottish universities that will help solve global environmental issues and build a greener economy and I wish the teams in Aberdeen and Edinburgh every success as they innovate in the net zero space.”