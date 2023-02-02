Trump family’s Aberdeenshire golf resort yet to make a profit with £16 million losses in nine years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trump family’s Aberdeenshire golf resort yet to make a profit with £16 million losses in nine years

By Keith Findlay
February 2, 2023, 1:54 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 3:16 pm
Former US president Donald Trump during a visit to the family's Aberdeenshire course in 2009. Image: HEMEDIA
Former US president Donald Trump during a visit to the family's Aberdeenshire course in 2009. Image: HEMEDIA

Donald Trump’s family have insisted they are fully committed to their long-term vision for their Aberdeenshire golf resort despite nine years of losses.

Accounts signed off by the former US president’s younger son, Eric Trump,  show Trump International Golf Club Scotland – which includes the links course, boutique hotel, bar and restaurant on the Menie Estate, near Aberdeen  – suffered pre-tax losses of nearly £697,000 in 2021.

That was after losses totalling more than £1.3 million in 2020.

Trump International Golf Links at Menie, near Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick /DC Thomson

Mr Trump hailed the Aberdeenshire course as the best in the world when it opened in 2012.

More than a decade later the resort has yet to make a profit.

The Trump Organisation plans to build up to 500 houses and 50 holiday homes there.

Just over two years ago a London-based based equity analyst claimed the Trumps may struggle to achieve a return on their investments at Menie and Turnberry, in Ayrshire.

Steve Clapham, of investment research firm Hardman & Co, highlighted losses of £13m at Menie alone from launch to the end of 2018.

Mounting losses

Further losses since then take the total up until the end of December 2021 to around £16m.

Menie and Turnberry are now owned by trustees of the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust, registered in Florida.

The former president transferred his Scottish business interests to the trust, controlled by his two adult sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr, to avoid conflicts of interest after he took office in 2017.

Signing off the latest accounts for the firm behind the Aberdeenshire resort, Eric Trump said: “The company successfully navigated the significant impact of Covid 19 on the tourism and hospitality industries and reported its best financial year.

Resort membership soared within the domestic market and the club attracted the largest number of new members in its history.”

Eric Trump, director, Trump International Golf Club Scotland

“Despite the international travel constraints and barriers to inbound overseas visitors, management continued to develop and refine its operating plan to successfully meet industry challenges and accelerate market opportunities.

“The majority of services across the businesses were reinstated during the year and new products launched in response to changing demands.”

Eric Trump at Menie. Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson

He added: “Resort membership soared within the domestic market and the club attracted the largest number of new members in its history.

“The health benefits of golf and high standards associated with the brand resulted in an upsurge of consumer interest in the business’s products and services.

“Year-end trading results reflect an improvement on the prior year.”

‘Coveted’ world rankings

And hailing the report’s best year to date, Mr Trump said: “The property further secured many coveted world rankings.

“Wider site development and real estate opportunities further evolved throughout the year in spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“Ownership and management remain fully committed to the long-term vision for the resort and foresee the fiscal improvements continuing into the future.”

Trump International Golf Links

Turnover for 2021 totalled £2.07m, compared with just under £1.1m the year before.

The Trump family’s business empire has been approached for comment on the figures.

Meanwhile, pre-tax losses at the Trump company which owns Turnberry – Golf Recreation Scotland – widened to £14.7m in 2021, from £5.3m the year before.

But turnover skyrocketed to £13.1m in the latest period, from £6.7m previously.

Eric Trump said sales at Turnberry were boosted by a “significant increase in staycation bookings”.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented