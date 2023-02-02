Aberdeen fast food outlet Aberdam in the running for three business awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Aberdeen fast food outlet Aberdam in the running for three business awards

By Kelly Wilson
February 2, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 6:21 pm
Left Michael Robertson and David Griffiths, Aberdam co-founders Picture by Paul Glendell 14/12/2021
Left Michael Robertson and David Griffiths, Aberdam co-founders Picture by Paul Glendell 14/12/2021

Aberdeen fast food outlet Aberdam has topped the list of finalists in the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Scotland Awards.

Specialising in loaded Dutch fries and “smashed” burgers, the eatery has enjoyed strong growth since its start-up in 2021.

It now leads the pack as finalists in the start-up, community and larger small business categories.

After turning over £600,000 in its first year it is now on track to hit sales figures of more than £1.3 million in its second year.

Aberdam loaded fries. Image: Julia Bryce/ DC Thomson

The business has opened its second outlet in Glasgow and hopes to add more across Scotland.

‘Badge of honour’

Aberdam co-founder and director Michael Robertson said: “It’s hard to believe that our hard work has been recognised across three different categories – it really speaks volumes about the hard work of our team.

“It’s a well-received badge of honour to make it through to the finals and we can’t wait to share the good news!”

Aberdam is among 68 finalists who are in the running for 12 awards at the ceremony being held at the Grand Central in Glasgow next month.

Strong showing from north & north-east

Some of the other finalists from the north and north-east includes Peterhead’s Amity Fish Company, First Aid Training Co-operative in Nairn, Highland Campervans from Inverness, Banchory-based Grace May People, Revive Auto Innovations Aberdeen and Corinne Millar from Aberdeen business Kidsize is in the nominated for young entrepreneur of the year.

FSB’s Scotland regional chair Pauline Weddell said: “During these very challenging times for small businesses, it’s more vital than ever to celebrate the work that they do and the positive contributions they make to their communities.

“From self-employed tradespeople or contractors, to ambitious start-ups with their sights set on international markets, to firms that have been local fixtures for years, small businesses across the country are making a real difference – delivering services, creating jobs and generating revenues.

“Our awards showcase the very best of small business and give them the recognition they deserve.”

Make your views known

FSB Scotland has recently launched its “state-of-the-nation” survey project, The Big Small Business Survey.

They want to ask small business owners in Scotland an extended series of questions to capture a comprehensive snapshot of trading conditions and challenges across the country.

The aim is to give small businesses, and by extension the communities they represent, a voice so FSB can make sure their views continue to be represented to decision makers.

Leading the project is Stacey Dingwall, head of policy at FSB Scotland.

She said: “It has been an incredibly challenging time for businesses over the last couple years and 2023 looks like it could be even more difficult.

“That is why it is more important than ever to open a space up for small business owners to tell us what they are experiencing, what their challenges and ambitions are, and what effects local, national, global events are having on their businesses.

“By getting a comprehensive view of the small business community in post-pandemic Scotland we can make sure that our policy work continues to be evidence-based and decision makers locally and nationally are aware of what their needs.

“This survey is open to all small business owners, not just FSB members, so we encourage all operators to fill out the survey, have their say and ensure their voice is heard.”

Make your voice heard by filling out the survey here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Former Ofgem boss Dermot Nolan said that banning the forced installation of prepayment meters might be right, but would lead to higher bills for everyone else (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy suppliers told to review meter practices as questions raised over courts
A statue of Isambard Kingdom Brunel sits on an empty platform at Paddington (Peter Clifton/PA)
Who is on strike and what is the rail dispute about?
The UK’s service sector saw its weakest performance for two years this month as businesses battled dampened consumer spending and corporate budgets, according to an influential survey (Steven Paston/ PA)
Services sector declines to two-year lows but firms showing ‘cautious optimism’
SUCCESS: RABDF chairwoman Di Wastenage, left, with Anne and Alistair Logan.
Scots farmers lead the way at Dairy-Tech
Nearly half of people with a financial concern for others plan to prioritise growing their cash savings over the next five years, according to financial adviser and wealth manager Quilter (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Growing cash savings and paying down debts ‘among top financial priorities’
Strikes by train drivers could continue for three more years, a trade union boss has warned (Yui Mok/PA)
Rail strikes could last until 2026, union boss warns
The boss of NatWest has U-turned on her decision not to appear in front of MPs next week as they scrutinise the UK’s biggest banks on why savings rates are so low while borrowing costs have spiked (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
NatWest boss U-turns on decision not to face MPs in bank probe
Financial tax planning with laptop and calculator.
End of tax year financial planning — what do I need to do?
The Bank’s chief economist has said UK inflation remains too high (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank’s chief economist cautions over raising rates ‘too much’
A firm founded by Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett has been sold (PA)
Steven Bartlett-founded Social Chain agrees £7.7m sale to rival

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
Is cash still king for restaurants or are contactless payments the way forward?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

GlenWyvis Distillery in nearby Dingwall lent their support to the project through supplying samples for testing. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery.
Whisky holds the key to healthier skin, Aberdeen scientists confirm
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
'There will be murder': Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles of Aberdeen, in the North Sea.
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Police say they appreciate every bit of information handed to them. Image: Shutterstock.
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Post Thumbnail
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Axe threat neighbour fined and ordered to surrender Viking weapon

Editor's Picks

Most Commented