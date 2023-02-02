Dundee midfielder Tom Findlay making impact on loan for Elgin City, says boss Gavin Price

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City manager Gavin Price praised young midfielder Tom Findlay, who is flourishing since moving on loan from Championship team Dundee.

Such has been his standards on and off the park, the 18-year-old right-sider had his loan agreement extended until the end of the season.

The energetic teenager has impressed Price and the coaches at Borough Briggs and 15 starts in 24 appearances shows the progress he’s making at the League Two club.

Findlay ‘has never let us down’

Price is keen to sharp him up at the top end of the pitch, but gave a glowing assessment of the impact he’s making in City colours.

He said: “Tom is a really good guy to work with.

“He has a really positive attitude and is a great listener. He’s come on really well since he’s been with us and he works really hard for the team.

“I just need to find that final piece for him, which is in terms of an end product and more goals and assists, but he’s a pleasure to work with.

“He’s never let us down and he’s played a lot of football for someone of his age. He’s done well and he should be pleased with himself.”

NEXT MATCH Albion Rovers are heading to Borough Briggs this Saturday for a Cinch League Two match. More match information is available on our website: https://t.co/GNnaLYD42u Come on the City! ⚽️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/a0LsWeJI2f — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) February 1, 2023

Opponents Rovers have away form

Elgin dipped from third to fourth spot in the division after their 2-0 home defeat by Stenhousemuir last weekend.

This Saturday, they host second-bottom Albion Rovers, who won their last two away games 4-0 against Bonnyrigg Rose and Stranraer.

Price expects this fixture won’t be anything other than a close contest and hopes his side find a way to win to put pressure on Annan Athletic, who travel to Bonnyrigg this weekend.

He said: “Albion Rovers are in good form and they were unlucky to lose 1-0 against Forfar last week.

“It will be a tight game, like virtually every game is in this league. There is so little between the teams from third place down to the bottom.

“Every game is nip and tuck. I thought we played reasonably well on Saturday, but there was a key moment in the game where we made a mistake to lose a goal and that’s how results can swing on just one moment.

“We have to be concentrated for 90 minutes, give it our all and hopefully we can come out in the right end in these tight games more so than not.”

Dip in results needs to be addressed

Elgin have taken just one point from their last three League Two matches and Price knows his side have to turn results around to stay within the promotion places.

He added: “We’re disappointed with our last three league games, in terms of our results.

“We’re looking to get back on the saddle again on Saturday and we’re determined to do that.”

Kelly covers goalkeeping position

Goalkeeper Oliver Kelly, 21, was recently recalled from a loan stint at Highland League club Strathspey Thistle.

He’ll provide valuable cover to Thomas McHale, while Daniel Hoban closes in on a return from injury.

Price says Kelly will land another loan move once Hoban is back.

He said: “Daniel should be back in training within a couple of weeks, so we’ve taken Oliver back to cover for a short period of time. We’ll hopefully get Oliver back out on loan to the Highland League after that.”

After taking on Albion, the Scottish Cup trip to in-form Championship side Ayr United next Saturday will be the focus of Elgin as they target a shock win in a bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Elgin’s away game Albion Rovers, which was frozen off in December, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 21, with a 7.45pm kick-off.