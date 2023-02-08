‘Difficult’ times ahead for households this year, despite falling inflation, report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Difficult’ times ahead for households this year, despite falling inflation, report says

By Kelly Wilson
February 8, 2023, 12:01 am Updated: February 8, 2023, 6:45 am
Mairi Spowage, director of the Fraser of Allander Institute. Image: Fraser of Allander Institute
Mairi Spowage, director of the Fraser of Allander Institute. Image: Fraser of Allander Institute

Scotland’s economy will continue to shrink throughout most of this year as inflation continues to cause “difficult” times for households, says a report.

The gloomy outlook is in the latest economic commentary from Strathclyde University’s Fraser of Allander (FoA) Institute.

A “challenging period” to come in the spring for consumers and businesses as government support for energy bills is rolled back has prompted the think-tank to forecast a 1% contraction of the economy this year.

Scotland is not expected to get back into growth mode until later in the year, with FoA also forecasting 0.6% expansion for 2024.

And the Deloitte-sponsored report warns that even if inflation falls towards the end of this year, as experts predict, positive effects for households will not be felt right away.

Prices likely to stop rising but they won’t fall

FoA director Mairi Spowage said: “High inflation is continuing to impact the outlook for the economy, and we still expect there is likely to be contraction in growth during the first three quarters of 2023.

“This means the economy will be smaller at the end of 2023 than at the start of the year.

“More positively, we agree with many other forecasters there is likely to be growth in the economy towards the end of the year as inflation comes down.

Despite falling inflation, it does not mean prices will fall.

“However, we need to remember this only means prices stop rising quite as quickly.

“It does not mean prices will start to fall. Things are likely to remain difficult for households throughout 2023.

“The outlook, though, is exceedingly uncertain, and there are a number of risks to the forecasts – many of which are to the downside.”

Upskilling is key

The institute assumes “slight growth” in Scotland’s economy during the final quarter of 2022, following a dip in Q3.

Three consecutive quarters of contraction are expected in 2023.

Growth is predicted to return in the final quarter of 2023, bringing an end to a long recession.

Deloitte partner Douglas Farish said: “While many will continue to struggle with hiring, upskilling the existing workforce will be key.

“Businesses must also consider how they can cut their energy consumption, especially as the Energy Bill Relief Scheme is to be replaced in the coming months, if they are to truly futureproof their operations into 2024 and beyond.”

 

