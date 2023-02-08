Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dana Dawson: Broken-heart syndrome is a real danger that we must learn more about

By Dana Dawson
February 8, 2023, 6:00 am
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy has only been recognised in recent years, and so our knowledge remains limited (Image: vasara/Shutterstock)
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy has only been recognised in recent years, and so our knowledge remains limited (Image: vasara/Shutterstock)

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy – also known as broken-heart syndrome – can develop at any age, and affects more women than men, writes Professor Dana Dawson of the University of Aberdeen.

Can you die of a broken heart? For those unfortunate enough to have experienced heartbreak, it can certainly feel like that.

I am part of a group of scientists researching a phenomenon called Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, which we now know can be triggered by extreme emotional distress, leading to its nickname of “broken-heart syndrome”.

The condition develops as a reaction to a surge of adrenaline to the heart, which has been caused by upsetting events, such as the death of a family member, or the ending of a relationship. But understanding of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is growing, and there is evidence that it can be prompted by other factors, including physical trauma or even no incident at all.

Broken-heart syndrome happens when one of the heart’s chambers, the left ventricle, suddenly balloons and weakens. The heart then can’t pump blood around the body as before, and the extra stress leads to heart failure. It can develop at any age, and, typically, affects more women than men.

Symptoms can appear like a heart attack and include a shortness of breath and chest pain. But, Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a different condition entirely and, unlike a heart attack, patients don’t suffer from a blockage of the arteries that supply the heart with blood.

My research focuses on understanding the condition and how it impacts people, which will inform how patients are treated, including identifying potential therapeutic treatments that could be tested in future trials.

Broken-heart syndrome is the strongest interaction known in medicine where mental and emotional state impacts on physical health. Current research is looking at whether individuals are predisposed to the condition.

Longer-term, it can be as significant as a heart attack

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy has only been recognised in recent years, and so our knowledge remains limited. For this reason, it is vital that we continue to learn more about this area of cardiology and its longer-term impact on patients.

Previous research from the University of Aberdeen has shown that, although a large amount of the heart function appears to recover in the aftermath of the condition’s acute presentation, it can continue to cause symptoms in a significant number of people.

Initial evidence suggests that, overall, the longer-term outcome can be as significant as for someone who has suffered a heart attack. The team has also demonstrated that there is increased inflammation both in the heart and whole body in patients who suffer an episode of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, and this remains present for some months.

You can read more about broken-heart syndrome on the British Heart Foundation’s website, which includes information on where to go if you have concerns.

Professor Dana Dawson is part of the University of Aberdeen’s Cardiology and Cardiovascular Research Unit, as well as a consultant cardiologist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

