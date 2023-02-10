North university nets UK Government cash for seafood training and skills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North university nets UK Government cash for seafood training and skills

By Keith Findlay
February 10, 2023, 12:01 am Updated: February 10, 2023, 12:18 am
Aquaculture in Shetland. Shetland. Image: UHI Shetland
Courses at Shetland UHI (University of the Highlands and Islands) are among projects securing funding under the UK Government’s skills and training scheme for the seafood industry.

UHI has received £186,000, its share of a £1 million ring-fenced funding round from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

The cash is from the £100m UK Seafood Fund.

Our seafood and fishing sectors are a fundamental part of the UK's heritage."

Mark Spencer, UK fisheries minister

Mark Spencer, UK fisheries minister

It will be spent over the next two years on developing courses, through a partnership between UHI Shetland and UHI West Highland, aimed at supporting innovation and the future sustainability of the seafood sector in Scotland.

Courses will specifically be targeting those already working in or entering the aquaculture sector, as well as senior phase pupils in secondary school.

UHI Shetland and UHI West Highland already offer courses in a wide variety of aquaculture and maritime-based training, both regionally and internationally.

Project a ‘catalyst’ for sustainability

Jane Lewis, principal and chief executive, UHI Shetland, said: “We are thrilled to have been successful with our bid to the UK Seafood Fund, which was prepared in close collaboration with our partners in the seafood sector.

“This project will be run through our new Centre for Sustainable Seafood and will act as a catalyst to help provide a sustainable workforce for a sustainable seafood sector.

“We are delighted that we can use this funding to continue to support the seafood sector, which is such a vital part of Shetland’s economy.”

Scottish seafood platter, with a West Highland loch in the background. Image: Scottish Enterprise

Sue Macfarlane, interim principal and chief executive of UHI West Highland, based in Fort William, said: “Aquaculture and the blue economy is a key economic growth area for our communities.

“Together with our partners, UHI Shetland, we are well are well placed to develop new learning opportunities which respond to the training and skills needs in the Scottish seafood sector, whether it be senior phase programmes, entry level courses and apprenticeships, or short courses for businesses, degree level study or research.

“Through our expertise in blended learning, we will also be able to widen access to reach potential students online no matter where they live.”

Aquaculture and the blue economy is a key economic growth area for our communities.”

Sue Macfarlane, interim principal and chief executive, UHI West Highland

According to UHI, the new courses will showcase the seafood sector as “an exciting place to develop Stem (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics)-based careers.

The university added it would be working closely with the fishing and aquaculture sectors across the Highlands and Islands to make sure training “fits with industry needs and provides meaningful and engaging experiences for learners”.

Partnership working with Lincoln University is expected to offer opportunities to introduce students to other aspects of the sector, such as seafood processing.

Sue Macfarlane, of UHI West Highland. Image: UHI

UK Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer said: “Our seafood and fishing sectors are a fundamental part of the UK’s heritage, as well as contributing to food security and our economy.

“The UK Government is funding opportunities from the quayside to the sales counter, suitable for young people as well as those changing careers.

“It is absolutely vital we invest in our workforce so these important industries prosper for generations to come.”

Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer, pictured during a visit to a north-east fishing port. Image: Defra

The Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre in Stirling and Scotland’s Rural College have also secured funding.

Scotland Office Minister John Lamont added: “It’s fantastic to see three Scottish projects benefiting from nearly £500,000 of UK Government investment from the UK Seafood Fund to help ensure our fishing industry remains one of the best, most skilled in the world.

“I encourage bids from across Scotland for a share of another £8m from the next round of funding opening today.”

Mark Spencer: A career in seafood requires courage and determination

