North university nets UK Government cash for seafood training and skills

Courses at Shetland UHI (University of the Highlands and Islands) are among projects securing funding under the UK Government’s skills and training scheme for the seafood industry.

UHI has received £186,000, its share of a £1 million ring-fenced funding round from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

The cash is from the £100m UK Seafood Fund.

It will be spent over the next two years on developing courses, through a partnership between UHI Shetland and UHI West Highland, aimed at supporting innovation and the future sustainability of the seafood sector in Scotland.

Courses will specifically be targeting those already working in or entering the aquaculture sector, as well as senior phase pupils in secondary school.

UHI Shetland and UHI West Highland already offer courses in a wide variety of aquaculture and maritime-based training, both regionally and internationally.

Project a ‘catalyst’ for sustainability

Jane Lewis, principal and chief executive, UHI Shetland, said: “We are thrilled to have been successful with our bid to the UK Seafood Fund, which was prepared in close collaboration with our partners in the seafood sector.

“This project will be run through our new Centre for Sustainable Seafood and will act as a catalyst to help provide a sustainable workforce for a sustainable seafood sector.

“We are delighted that we can use this funding to continue to support the seafood sector, which is such a vital part of Shetland’s economy.”

Sue Macfarlane, interim principal and chief executive of UHI West Highland, based in Fort William, said: “Aquaculture and the blue economy is a key economic growth area for our communities.

“Together with our partners, UHI Shetland, we are well are well placed to develop new learning opportunities which respond to the training and skills needs in the Scottish seafood sector, whether it be senior phase programmes, entry level courses and apprenticeships, or short courses for businesses, degree level study or research.

“Through our expertise in blended learning, we will also be able to widen access to reach potential students online no matter where they live.”

According to UHI, the new courses will showcase the seafood sector as “an exciting place to develop Stem (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics)-based careers.

The university added it would be working closely with the fishing and aquaculture sectors across the Highlands and Islands to make sure training “fits with industry needs and provides meaningful and engaging experiences for learners”.

Partnership working with Lincoln University is expected to offer opportunities to introduce students to other aspects of the sector, such as seafood processing.

UK Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer said: “Our seafood and fishing sectors are a fundamental part of the UK’s heritage, as well as contributing to food security and our economy.

“The UK Government is funding opportunities from the quayside to the sales counter, suitable for young people as well as those changing careers.

“It is absolutely vital we invest in our workforce so these important industries prosper for generations to come.”

The Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre in Stirling and Scotland’s Rural College have also secured funding.

Scotland Office Minister John Lamont added: “It’s fantastic to see three Scottish projects benefiting from nearly £500,000 of UK Government investment from the UK Seafood Fund to help ensure our fishing industry remains one of the best, most skilled in the world.

“I encourage bids from across Scotland for a share of another £8m from the next round of funding opening today.”

