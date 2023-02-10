Mark Spencer: A career in seafood requires courage and determination

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The fishing and seafood sectors are a fundamental part of the UK’s heritage and have long been the lifeblood of our coastal communities.

They are also a crucial part of our future, with a key role to play in delivering food security, contributing to the economy and ensuring coastal towns and cities can prosper.

It is my role as fisheries minister to support the industry to do this, to ensure they have the resources and capability to meet increased demand and benefit from opportunities since leaving the EU, while also helping them overcome pressures such as rising fuel costs or concerns over an ageing workforce.

I urge the younger generation or anybody looking for a new challenge to consider what a career in seafood, aquaculture and fishing can offer you.”

The £100 million UK Seafood Fund was created to do just that; through government investment it is supporting the long term future and sustainability of the UK fishing and seafood industry.

From reforming and modernising infrastructure to ensuring the best science, research and technology is used in fisheries management, fishing communities around the country are already reaping the benefits.

And I’m delighted to today announce the winners of the first round of the fund’s Skills and Training scheme, while making up to £8m more available in the second round.

Through this scheme, training courses will be piloted up and down the country that aim to upskill the workforce, attract new entrants to the sector and ensure the highest quality of training is accessible to all.

This includes around £186,000 awarded to the University of the Highlands and Islands Shetland, which will work with schools and the industry to pilot seafood courses aimed at those of school age, as well as a new course bringing the latest science, policy and best practice in sustainability to workers and entrants to the aquaculture sector.

‘Unrivalled opportunities’

These courses will help create the strong workforce the industry needs to succeed.

I urge the younger generation or anybody looking for a new challenge to consider what a career in seafood, aquaculture and fishing can offer you.

I’ve seen first-hand that a career in this industry requires courage and determination.

Yet, with the government’s ongoing investment and backing, I firmly believe it holds promise and unrivalled opportunities to learn and progress.

The prime minister has said we will grow the economy, that we will create better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country. The seafood, fishing and aquaculture sectors are at the heart of this.

So, if you are at the start of your career or looking for new opportunities, I encourage you to head to gov.uk and learn about the various skills and training on offer to support a career in the sector.

Mark Spencer is UK fisheries minister