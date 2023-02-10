Mark Spencer: A career in seafood requires courage and determination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Spencer: A career in seafood requires courage and determination

By Mark Spencer
February 10, 2023, 12:01 am Updated: February 10, 2023, 12:18 am
UHI courses will "help create the strong workforce the industry needs to succeed" - Mark Spencer, UK fisheries minister. Image: Defra
UHI courses will "help create the strong workforce the industry needs to succeed" - Mark Spencer, UK fisheries minister. Image: Defra

The fishing and seafood sectors are a fundamental part of the UK’s heritage and have long been the lifeblood of our coastal communities.

They are also a crucial part of our future, with a key role to play in delivering food security, contributing to the economy and ensuring coastal towns and cities can prosper.

It is my role as fisheries minister to support the industry to do this, to ensure they have the resources and capability to meet increased demand and benefit from opportunities since leaving the EU, while also helping them overcome pressures such as rising fuel costs or concerns over an ageing workforce.

I urge the younger generation or anybody looking for a new challenge to consider what a career in seafood, aquaculture and fishing can offer you.”

The £100 million UK Seafood Fund was created to do just that; through government investment it is supporting the long term future and sustainability of the UK fishing and seafood industry.

From reforming and modernising infrastructure to ensuring the best science, research and technology is used in fisheries management, fishing communities around the country are already reaping the benefits.

Seafood processing factory. Image: Opportunity North East

And I’m delighted to today announce the winners of the first round of the fund’s Skills and Training scheme, while making up to £8m more available in the second round.

Through this scheme, training courses will be piloted up and down the country that aim to upskill the workforce, attract new entrants to the sector and ensure the highest quality of training is accessible to all.

This includes around £186,000 awarded to the University of the Highlands and Islands Shetland, which will work with schools and the industry to pilot seafood courses aimed at those of school age, as well as a new course bringing the latest science, policy and best practice in sustainability to workers and entrants to the aquaculture sector.

‘Unrivalled opportunities’

These courses will help create the strong workforce the industry needs to succeed.

I urge the younger generation or anybody looking for a new challenge to consider what a career in seafood, aquaculture and fishing can offer you.

I’ve seen first-hand that a career in this industry requires courage and determination.

Yet, with the government’s ongoing investment and backing, I firmly believe it holds promise and unrivalled opportunities to learn and progress.

Image: Seafish

The prime minister has said we will grow the economy, that we will create better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country. The seafood, fishing and aquaculture sectors are at the heart of this.

So, if you are at the start of your career or looking for new opportunities, I encourage you to head to gov.uk and learn about the various skills and training on offer to support a career in the sector.

Mark Spencer is UK fisheries minister

