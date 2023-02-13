Acumen Financial Planning wins award for the fifth time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Acumen Financial Planning wins award for the fifth time

By Kelly Wilson
February 13, 2023, 6:00 am
Left to right: David Gow, director, Rhian Morgan, financial planner, Sandy Robertson , managing director, Kevin McKenzie, financial planner and Keith Mackie, director. Image: Muckle Media
Acumen Financial Planning has won the New Model Adviser award (Scotland and Northern Ireland) for the fifth time.

The Aberdeenshire-headquartered firm was recognised for the impact it has had on clients and communities.

Having competed against a variety of firms across the UK, Acumen Financial Planning was commended by the judges for their willingness to share best practice, client education and recruitment.

They were also praised for their contribution to professional standards, employee development, investment propositions, client service propositions and good use of technology.

As advocates of financial education amongst young people, the firm, which also has offices in Elgin, Edinburgh and Glasgow, has continued to develop relationships with local schools in the north-east.

Most recently, they worked with pupils at Kemnay Academy to improve financial literacy. 

They delivered guidance to pupils in years four to six on topics ranging from understanding payslips and budgeting to workplace and personal pensions, as well income tax and national insurance.

‘Huge honour’ for company

Director Keith Mackie said: “Winning the New Model Adviser award for the fifth time is a huge honour.

“At Acumen Financial Planning we are advocates for financial planning and continue to ensure financial planning advice is accessible to all, be it those beginning their financial planning journey, through to those who are looking to pass on their accumulated wealth to loved ones.

“To be able to provide financial education to both clients and local communities is very rewarding.

“Our work within local schools is something we are particularly proud of, and we look forward to continuing this in 2023.”

The awards took place at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, in London.

Acumen is part of the Financial Planning Group, whose other financial services businesses include Acumen Employee Benefits, SpringGen Advice, Medical & Dental, Enrich Tax Consultancy and Loch Fyne Financial.

