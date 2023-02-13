Acumen Financial Planning wins award for the fifth time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Acumen Financial Planning has won the New Model Adviser award (Scotland and Northern Ireland) for the fifth time.

The Aberdeenshire-headquartered firm was recognised for the impact it has had on clients and communities.

Having competed against a variety of firms across the UK, Acumen Financial Planning was commended by the judges for their willingness to share best practice, client education and recruitment.

They were also praised for their contribution to professional standards, employee development, investment propositions, client service propositions and good use of technology.

As advocates of financial education amongst young people, the firm, which also has offices in Elgin, Edinburgh and Glasgow, has continued to develop relationships with local schools in the north-east.

Most recently, they worked with pupils at Kemnay Academy to improve financial literacy.

They delivered guidance to pupils in years four to six on topics ranging from understanding payslips and budgeting to workplace and personal pensions, as well income tax and national insurance.

‘Huge honour’ for company

Director Keith Mackie said: “Winning the New Model Adviser award for the fifth time is a huge honour.

“At Acumen Financial Planning we are advocates for financial planning and continue to ensure financial planning advice is accessible to all, be it those beginning their financial planning journey, through to those who are looking to pass on their accumulated wealth to loved ones.

“To be able to provide financial education to both clients and local communities is very rewarding.

“Our work within local schools is something we are particularly proud of, and we look forward to continuing this in 2023.”

The awards took place at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, in London.

Acumen is part of the Financial Planning Group, whose other financial services businesses include Acumen Employee Benefits, SpringGen Advice, Medical & Dental, Enrich Tax Consultancy and Loch Fyne Financial.