Acumen Financial Planning in growth mode in 20th year

Acumen Financial Planning has said it kicked off the new financial year with fast-growing headcount across its offices in Aberdeen, Elgin, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

A total of 17 people have joined the business, the Granite City-headquartered firm added.

The team expansion includes new paraplanners, financial planners, a compliance monitoring assistant and a project co-ordinator.

Fuelled by demand

Acumen said its recent recruitment was the result of strong demand across service divisions and new acquisitions, including Glasgow-based Loch Fyne Financial Management at the end of 2021.

Nicola Doohan, recruitment and development manager, Acumen, said: “The demand and development of our businesses have not stalled, regardless of the challenges in the last couple of years.

“With everyone returning to the offices with our recent hybrid working policy in place, it is great to meet our new members of the team face-to-face and provide on-the-job support.”

Ms Doohan added: “Acumen is passionate about supporting routes into the industry and nurturing the next generation of talent.

“As part of this, we have been working closely with schools and universities across Scotland to provide career opportunities at all entry levels, with the opportunity to study and work towards relevant financial exams, dependent on their role.

“It’s fantastic to see this come to fruition with employment opportunities and we look forward to the bright future ahead for our new employees at all levels.”

Acumen is part of The Financial Planning Group, whose other financial services businesses include Acumen Employee Benefits, SpringGen Advice, Medical & Dental, Enrich Tax Consultancy and Loch Fyne Financial.

The Acumen businesses have their roots in a company founded in 1995.

Sandy Robertson, previously a banker then an accountant with Shell UK Exploration and Production, created Acumen Accountants and Advisors from the break-up of Cassie and Co, of which he was a founding partner.

Mr Robertson launched Acumen Financial Planning in 2002.

The group changed hands in a management buyout announced early in 2010.