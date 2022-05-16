Acumen Financial Planning in growth mode in 20th year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Acumen Financial Planning in growth mode in 20th year

By Keith Findlay
May 16, 2022, 12:06 am
Just some of Acumen Financial Planning's growing team.
Just some of Acumen Financial Planning's growing team.

Acumen Financial Planning has said it kicked off the new financial year with fast-growing headcount across its offices in Aberdeen, Elgin, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

A total of 17 people have joined the business, the Granite City-headquartered firm added.

The team expansion includes new paraplanners, financial planners, a compliance monitoring assistant and a project co-ordinator.

Fuelled by demand

Acumen said its recent recruitment was the result of strong demand across service divisions and new acquisitions, including Glasgow-based Loch Fyne Financial Management at the end of 2021.

Nicola Doohan, recruitment and development manager, Acumen, said: “The demand and development of our businesses have not stalled, regardless of the challenges in the last couple of years.

“With everyone returning to the offices with our recent hybrid working policy in place, it is great to meet our new members of the team face-to-face and provide on-the-job support.”

Acumen recruitment and development manager Nicola Doohan.

Ms Doohan added: “Acumen is passionate about supporting routes into the industry and nurturing the next generation of talent.

“As part of this, we have been working closely with schools and universities across Scotland to provide career opportunities at all entry levels, with the opportunity to study and work towards relevant financial exams, dependent on their role.

“It’s fantastic to see this come to fruition with employment opportunities and we look forward to the bright future ahead for our new employees at all levels.”

Acumen is part of The Financial Planning Group, whose other financial services businesses include Acumen Employee Benefits, SpringGen Advice, Medical & Dental, Enrich Tax Consultancy and Loch Fyne Financial.

What do rising interest rates mean for you?

Sausage roll-onomics reveal how long it takes to earn your savoury snack

The Acumen businesses have their roots in a company founded in 1995.

Sandy Robertson, previously a banker then an accountant with Shell UK Exploration and Production, created Acumen Accountants and Advisors from the break-up of Cassie and Co, of which he was a founding partner.

Mr Robertson launched Acumen Financial Planning in 2002.

The group changed hands in a management buyout announced early in 2010.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]