Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Money experts give Aberdeenshire pupils financial lessons for life

By Keith Findlay
February 6, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 7:22 am
Kemnay Academy financial education. Image: Muckle Media
Kemnay Academy financial education. Image: Muckle Media

Financial planners have gone back to school to give north-east pupils some lessons for life.

The money experts from Acumen Financial Planning visited Kemnay Academy.

They delivered guidance to pupils in years four to six on topics ranging from understanding payslips and budgeting to workplace and personal pensions, as well income tax and national insurance.

All of these will be important for the teenagers as they get closer to entering the world of work.

It was fantastic for our pupils to have the opportunity to work together with experts from a variety of roles and levels within the financial planning industry who are all so passionate about their jobs.”

Elizabeth Mackenzie, teacher, Kemnay Academy

Recruitment and development manager Nicola Doohan said she and her colleagues at Acumen, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, were passionate about educating younger generations about the world of finances.

It is vital to make sure they are fully equipped with financial knowledge for when they enter the world of work for the first time, she said.

She added: “Having worked with a variety of different schools previously, the financial group’s outreach work is continuing to assist young people in understanding day-to-day financial practices.”

Nicola Doohan, Acumen recruitment and development manager Nicola Doohan. Image: Acumen Financial Planning

Teacher Elizabeth Mackenzie said: “We began working with Acumen in May 2022, with the aim of enhancing the finance unit of our National 5 applications of maths course for our S4, 5 and 6 pupils.

“We cannot thank Acumen enough for the impact they made with our pupils.

Ms Mackenzie added: “It was fantastic for our pupils to have the opportunity to work together with experts from a variety of roles and levels within the financial planning industry who are all so passionate about their jobs.

‘Authenticity’

“This brought real authenticity to the learning and helped our pupils see the benefit of the knowledge and skills that they are developing in maths – and that these are skills for learning, life and work.

“We look forward to continuing our work with Acumen to positively impact our pupils’ experiences.”

Acumen’s school visit team included Ms Doohan, director Keith Mackie, chartered financial planner Chris Hewson, paraplanner Andrew Masson, trainee paraplanner Andrew McRae, marketing executive Rhiain Hammond, and financial planning administrators Charlotte Thomson and Emma Graham.

l-r Acumen’s Rhiain Hammond, marketing executive, Emma Graham, financial planning administrator, Chris Hewson, chartered financial planner and Nicola Doohan, recruitment and development manager. Image: Muckle Media

They also shared insights into working life at Acumen, with the help of a client case study.

Pupils looked at examples of people who are in their 20s, discussing their financial goals and objectives, as well as their attitudes towards money, budgeting and saving.

Kemnay Academy pupils were taught about saving for a rainy day. Image: Shutterstock

Money topics were approached through interactive quizzes, group discussions and videos from a financial education series that was launched at the school last year.

Other north-east schools interested in accessing the educational videos or wanting to know about careers for young people in financial planning can contact Ms Doohan on 01224 392350 or via opportunities@acumenfp.com

