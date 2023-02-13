Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross says robots can plug seafood sector labour gaps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross says robots can plug seafood sector labour gaps

By Keith Findlay
February 13, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 13, 2023, 5:09 pm
l-r David Duguid MP, Douglas Ross MP/MSP and IFC director Francis Clark. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
l-r David Duguid MP, Douglas Ross MP/MSP and IFC director Francis Clark. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has suggested robots can help to ease labour shortages in the seafood processing sector.

Mr Ross heard about some of the industry’s current challenges during a visit to Fraserburgh earlier today.

He was shown around the facilities of International Fish Canners (IFC), where he met some of its top bosses as well as leading figures from across the Scottish catch sector.

Some top filleters are making good wages. We need to do more to promote the industry and improve people’s perceptions of it.”

Douglas Ross, leader, Scottish Conservative Party

The Moray MP and Highlands and Islands MSP told The Press and Journal spiralling energy costs and recruitment difficulties were among the most pressing issues he heard about.

He pledged to raise the concerns about fast-rising costs at a meeting with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt next week, adding: “We need to do everything we can to support businesses.”

Mr Ross was accompanied on his visit by Banff and Buchan Tory MP David Duguid.

Inside the Fraserburgh processing plant. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Is Brexit to blame?

Asked if Brexit was largely to blame for labour shortages in the sector, Mr Ross insisted there is no one “over-riding” factor behind processors’ ongoing struggle to recruit.

And he highlighted how the sector – which has for years relied on migrant workers to fill roles local people don’t want – still employs a “significant proportion” of staff from around the EU.

Covid exacerbated existing difficulties, he said, adding: “Many people went back home to be with their families and never returned.”

Workers at International Fish Canners’ fish processing factory in Fraserburgh. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

More effort needs to be put in to promoting career opportunities in the sector, he said.

He continued: “It is not seen as particularly attractive work but some top filleters are making good wages.

“We need to do more to promote the industry and improve people’s perceptions of it.”

Automation may help to relieve some of the pressure of workforce shortages, Mr Ross said.

He stressed he did not mean replacing people’s jobs with robots but rather using technology to help plug some of the gaps.

l-r Factory co-owner Francis Clark and  Douglas Ross. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

There is plenty of locally caught fish and the physical capacity to process it, so the labour shortages are “an issue we need to resolve” to make the most of a “huge opportunity”, he said.

IFC – founded in 1883 – employs 850 people across businesses including International Fish Canners (Scotland), Nor-sea Foods, Nolan Seafoods (UK), D&G Nolan and J Charles.

A selection of the fish products produced by International Fish Canners. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Workers from overseas

Co-owner and director Francis Clark said the vast majority of the group’s workforce, about 75%, were from overseas.

Mr Ross was left in no doubt about the recruitment challenge, Mr Clark said, adding: “‘We need to make it easier to bring people in from abroad.

“We are having to turn away business because of this. It’s a crazy situation.

“And it’s not just us – this is affecting all manufacturing in Scotland.

“We’re desperately trying to get more people in but it’s hard. These people would be paying taxes so the whole country would benefit.”

Mr Clark said the skyrocketing cost-of-doing business was heaping on more pressure.

We’re desperately trying to get more people in but it’s hard.”

Francis Clark, co-owner and director, International Fish Canners

Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald told the visiting politicians the catch sector faces growing competition in the seas around Scotland.

Plans for more offshore wind farms and Highly Protected Marine Areas threaten catch opportunities, Ms Macdonald said. adding: “The fishing industry needs the support of all parliamentarians to ensure our fleet remains successful and secure for the future.”

