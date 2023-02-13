Scott Begbie: Scotland’s bottle deposit scheme needs to be recycled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Scotland’s bottle deposit scheme needs to be recycled

By Scott Begbie
February 13, 2023, 5:00 pm
A reverse vending machine, designed to return deposits for bottles and cans (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
A reverse vending machine, designed to return deposits for bottles and cans (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)

Right now, the detail of the deposit return scheme is so muddied and muddled, companies have no idea what they’re signing up for, writes Scott Begbie.

Sometimes the best way to recycle a bit of waste is not to use it in the first place… And, yes, I am looking at the half-baked deposit return scheme about to be inflicted on Scotland.

I refer to the plan to put a 20p deposit on single-use drinks bottles and cans, to make sure we do our recycling duty. Which, in principle, is perfectly fine. After all, I’m of a vintage where I remember getting a few pence back for returning Irn-Bru bottles, in the dim and distant past.

So, money back on empty bottles and cans is not an alien or unacceptable concept. It’s a good one.

Where the planned new deposit return scheme (DRS) goes wrong – and spectacularly so – is in the way it is being railroaded through, when the drinks industry is warning it will be a catastrophe for them in terms of cost and red tape.

Every outlet selling a single-use can or bottle has to slap 20p onto the cost of it. They will then need to have the means to take back said containers and hand back the 20p deposit to customers, then arrange for the empties to be collected for recycling.

Gosh, not much paperwork or extra work or storage space involved in that then, he said, looking around his small, friendly neighbourhood corner shop, wondering how they can have the room and time for all that.

Let’s put the plan on ice until issues are ironed out

The devil is, as always, in the detail. But in the case of the DRS, the detail is so muddied and muddled, retailers have no clear idea of what sort of commitment they are signing up for.

Which is a pity, since they need to be signed up by the end of this month for a scheme that will start in August. And, if you’re not in, you won’t be selling any bottles or cans. Just great for a sector that is still trying to get back on its feet after the ravages of Covid.

No wonder the drinks industry is warning of disrupted trade, raised prices and reduced choice – especially as a similar scheme in the rest of the UK won’t be in place until 2025.

Now, I’m all in favour of Scotland being a trailblazer – go us. But, you need to know the route of the trail you are blazing and, right now, it’s as clear as a pint of Guinness.

A 20p deposit will be slapped on bottles and cans, as part of Scotland’s deposit return scheme (Image: PA)

So much so, that the Scottish Government’s own review of DRS in December last year said there were issues yet to be resolved, and that a “fully functioning scheme cannot be in operation by August”.

Even SNP stalwart MSP Fergus Ewing said the plan should be paused. Note the word. Paused. Not binned, but put on ice until issues are ironed out, and maybe even tie in with a UK launch, which would avoid the instant trade barrier of companies having to charge more in Scotland than in England.

In other words, let’s recycle the laudable idea of a deposit return scheme at a time when it won’t damage an already struggling industry.

Scott Begbie is a long-time journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon appears to have struggled to keep her party united in recent months (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Campbell Gunn: I'm a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way
Work now begins on preparing for the next shooting season (Image: Richard P Long/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: Close of shooting season doesn't mean end of hard work for land…
Douglas Alexander (pictured here in September 2014) will stand as a Labour Party candidate in East Lothian (Image: Andy Rain/EPA/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Despite Labour optimism, Scottish voters don't have much to feel hopeful about
Bright colours work well for broadcast journalists, but might turn heads in other work environments (Image: garetsworkshop/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Relaxed dress codes cause more trouble than good
Bullying has always been an issue for school children - why aren't we doing more to stop it? (Image: Tero Vesalainen/Shutterstcock)
David Knight: Bullying in schools should already be a thing of the past
Rab's got a strategy for money matters. It may not be conventional.
RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money
Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley was a February highlight for Mary-Jane. Image: BBC
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: February is blowing my mind. Take Happy Valley for starters
The popular Spectra festival takes place until February 12 (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Spectra planners should have taken salon appointments into account
The new advert for Virgin Media broadband features a Highland cow riding a motorcycle in Glencoe - but you can't get the service in the Highlands.
What a Week: From schoolboys flying planes to coos riding motorbikes
Mysterious Loch Ness doesn't reveal its secrets. Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: The Loch Ness Monster - fact or fiction?

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon appears to have struggled to keep her party united in recent months (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Campbell Gunn: I’m a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way
3
A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness
4
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed for more than three hours as teams dealt with the incident. Image: Donna MacAllister/ DC Thomson.
Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness
5
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
6
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
7
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
‘Expensive’ mistake as mechanic banned for drug-driving
8
Batchen Street was hailed by our readers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
9
The Eastgate Centre welcomes the first visitors to its newly-refurbished food court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
10
CR0021906 The Lord Provost Barney Crockett (pictured) visited The Bread Maker on Rosemount Viaduct, which received funding in the second round of the the Lord Provosts charitable trust Aberdeen Covid-19 hardship fund. Picture by Kenny Elrick 19/06/2020
Aberdeen councillor raises alarm over last minute Stoneywood Mill bid

More from Press and Journal

People gardening in Aberdeen
Aberdeen community group reaches the final of national gardening competition
Ailsa Lister. Image: Cricket Scotland
Huntly cricketer Ailsa Lister reflects on winter of new experiences with Scotland
Lee Jarvie burst through a man's door and attacked him before taking his games console. Image: Facebook.
Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation
Aberdeen Foyer service manager Bryan Mackay at the new offices.
DIY SOS: Aberdeen Foyer appeals for local businesses to help sort out new Peterhead…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's clash with Celtic gives Barry Robson chance to showcase his managerial…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Five times the limit drink driver Picture shows; A breath alcohol test. N/a. Supplied by PA Images / PA Archive Date; Unknown
Five-times-the-limit delivery driver banned from roads
Emily Tonge and her mum Jo working on her cakes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Meet the 14-year-old Tain teen sharing her love for sweet treats after inspiration from…
Land and Forestry Scotland have submitted an application to expand the North Face car park in Torlundy, Fort William
Plans to charge for Ben Nevis access car park revealed
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than 'Tennent's and SkySports' as it…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Andrew Craigie targeted Culloden Car Sales and Top Car in Inverness Picture shows; Andrew Craigie targeted Culloden Car Sales and Top Car in Inverness . N./A. Supplied by Facebook and Google Streetview Date; Unknown
Dundee men who went on Highland car thieving spree jailed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented