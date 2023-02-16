Aberdeen to welcome world’s tourist trade in April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen to welcome world’s tourist trade in April

By Kelly Wilson
February 16, 2023, 5:00 pm
VisitScotland Connect travel trade workshop will take place at P&J Live. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
VisitScotland Connect travel trade workshop will take place at P&J Live. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Hundreds of tourism buyers from across the globe will come to Aberdeen next month for a showcase of Scotland’s leading attractions.

The first ever VisitScotland Connect travel trade workshop is to be held in the Granite City in April.

Travel professionals from more than 23 countries will come to Aberdeen in what will be the first major Scottish tourism showcase since before the pandemic.

The event will take place at P&J Live on April 19 and 20 and replaces VisitScotland Expo, the previous annual travel trade exhibition.

Scottish tourism businesses will once again have the opportunity, after a four year absence, to get face-to-face with more than 200 global tour operators, travel advisors and destination management companies.

Chance to showcase

Representatives of 23 countries to Scotland, including the UK, USA, Canada, Europe, China and Asia Pacific will gather at the event.

VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead said: “The challenges of the pandemic have given us the opportunity to reconsider the way we deliver events.

“We’re committed to making it as easy as possible for businesses to do business in the current economic climate and have designed VisitScotland Connect with direct input from industry.

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive. Image: VisitScotland

“VisitScotland Connect gives Scottish tourism businesses the chance to showcase their products and services to tour operators and travel agents from all over the world – all under one roof.”

Nearly 180 trade-ready Scottish businesses and destination management organisations have already registered to attend but extra spaces have been made available.

The event had been originally due to take place in Aberdeen in April 2020 but had to be cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

New business opportunities

Visit Aberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said the new exhibition is coming hot on the heels of another recent travel trade event hosted in Aberdeen.

He said:  “Hosting VisitScotland Connect is a further demonstration of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s capacity to host business events and to welcome delegates from around the world.

“Being a tourism event adds even more value to the region, following our hosting of the UKInbound Annual Convention in autumn 2022.

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

“VisitAberdeenshire has been preparing local tourism and hospitality businesses to become ‘travel trade ready’ for many years and VisitScotland Connect provides an opportunity to develop new business on their doorsteps.”

VisitScotland Connect is a closed event, trade-ready businesses must pre-register in advance via VisitScotland Connect 2023 (eventsair.com) and no registrations will be available on the day.

