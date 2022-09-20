Aberdeen ready to host ‘coup’ tourism event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen ready to host ‘coup’ tourism event

By Erikka Askeland
September 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 20, 2022, 12:44 pm
Travel industry leaders from across the UK will be in Aberdeen for an event highlighting the region's attractions for tourists.
Travel industry leaders from across the UK will be in Aberdeen for an event highlighting the region's attractions for tourists.

Hundreds of buyers of holidays will be hosted in Aberdeen next week as a leading travel trade event comes to the north-east for the first time.

VisitAberdeenshire boss Chris Foy hailed the decision to hold the annual UKinbound convention in Aberdeen as “quite a coup” for the region as more than 250 buyers and suppliers take part in the four-day event.

It is expected the event will stimulate interest among buyers in what the region can offer tourists in the UK and further abroad in an industry worth more than £2.5 billion to the Scottish economy pre-pandemic.

Delegates to UKinboud can take in “fam trips” at local attractions including Fyvie Castle. Photo by Alan Findlay.

The UKinbound annual convention 2022 will offer delegates a chance to take part in formal events held at P&J Live, as well as “familiarisation” trips taking in local attractions such as Fyvie Castle, Barra Berries and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

There will also be an Awards for Excellence gala dinner and networking evening at Brewdog DogTap in Ellon, including an optional fancy dress competition.

“This is part of our ongoing mission to raise the profile of the region and provide growth opportunities for local businesses,” Mr Foy said.

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said the travel trade event will help turn around perceptions that Aberdeen is too expensive. Photo by Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

He added the event offered local businesses such as hotel operators the opportunity to “turn around” perceptions of Aberdeen and shire as being an expensive destination, forged in prior years when high prices paid by the oil and gas industry for accommodation often made the region inaccessible to tourists.

Event to discuss critical issues facing industry

“There are long memories about Aberdeen hotels and their lack of availability and price. This is an opportunity to turn that around,” he said.

Trade body UKinbound, which supports members by providing opportunities to grow and develop their businesses, said the event in Aberdeen will offer “business appointments, networking, workshops, fam trips and engaging discussions on critical issues facing the industry today”.

Honor Smith celebrates Scotland’s Berry Trail campaign at Barra Berries in Oldmeldrum where delegrates can visit as part of the UKinbound event. Photo: Ross Johnston / Newsline Media

“This year, we will also be bringing back the UKinbound Awards for Excellence to celebrate the resilience and innovation of our fantastic industry,” it added.

UKinbound chief executive Joss Croft said “We are very excited to be bringing over 260 delegates to Aberdeenshire for our annual convention later this month.

“The destination presented an inspiring bid, and a real desire to work with the travel trade and inbound tourism industry, which was worth £2.54bn to the Scottish economy in 2019.

“Together I am confident we will host an outstanding event, which will provide businesses attending with a range of commercial and networking opportunities.”

Watch the promotional video:

The UKinbound annual convention in partnership with VisitAberdeenshire will take place on Wednesday and Thursday next week, followed by two days when delegates can enjoy trips to various attractions around the region.

Editor's Picks