GMB strike threat could derail famous whisky brands production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

GMB strike threat could derail famous whisky brands production

By Simon Warburton
February 22, 2023, 5:24 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 8:15 pm
Famous Grouse bird
Edrington's Famous Grouse brand is one of those which could see strike action. Image: DC Thomson

Scottish whisky brand stalwarts such as Highland Park, Famous Grouse and The Macallan could face severe production disruption as GMB union members vote on potential strike action.

The threatened shutdown – adding to the cascade of industrial action currently sweeping the UK – centres on union anger concerning what they say is a failure to agree to new shift allowance rates for unsociable working hours.

More than 300 GMB workers across two manufacturing sites, Edrington’s Great Western Road in Glasgow and the Macallan’s Easter Elchie’s estate in Moray, will be balloted from March 1 until March 22, meaning industrial action could take place in early April.

Bottle of Highland Park whisky
Highland Park is one of Edrington’s stable. Image: DC Thomson

The union says against the “backdrop of the highest cost-of-living in 40 years” and a year-long squeeze on incomes and households, its members are seeking a significantly above inflation shift allowance rate to support the basic rate of pay.

Unions served statutory notice of the ballot to the employers this afternoon after months of consultation and what it maintains was “exhausting the conciliation process” at arbitration service ACAS.

GMB Scotland organiser David Hume said: “The Edrington Group is in good health. It bounced back spectacularly from the pandemic last year on the back of increased sales and profits and the boardroom and shareholders are enjoying the benefits of this in their bumper remuneration packages and dividends.

‘Only right to enjoy share of spoils’

“This resilience and recovery are built on the back of its workforce and the premium brands they produce day-in and day-out.

“Our members in across Scotland are the fulcrum of this success and it’s only right they enjoy a fair share of the spoils in their terms and conditions.

“That senior management have failed to recognise this significant contribution through a proper shift allowance for workers who keep the products flowing is deeply regrettable.

“Let’s be clear, we are talking about the equivalent of a drop in the ocean from the sales and profits generated last year.

Bottle of The Macallan whisky
Image: The Macallan

“This ballot is a direct response to management’s chronic intransigence and a clear demonstration of their desire to make work better across Edrington.”

A spokeswoman for Edrington said: “We are disappointed the GMB Union has decided to ballot its members on industrial action after a protracted period of negotiation including discussions at Acas over shift allowances.

“GMB members who have moved to the new shift arrangements will see their earnings increase by a minimum of 27.8% compared with 16 months ago.

“We urge our employees to reject the proposed industrial action and join us in negotiations to reach a further fair and competitive wage agreement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Edrington's Famous Grouse brand is one of those which could see strike action. Image: DC Thomson
Supermarket pepper and tomato shortage: Is it time to try new hybrids from local veg…
Empty fruit and vegetable shelves at a supermarket in east London (Yui Mok/PA)
What is causing the fresh produce shortage and how long will it last?
Top bosses from Royal Mail have been accused of blaming others after admitting the business had broken its own rules after posters appeared which compared how long different workers were pausing on the job (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Royal Mail bosses accused of pointing fingers over ‘rogue posters’
Empty fruit and vegetable shelves at an Asda in east London with a Max 3 units sign (Yui Mok/PA)
Tesco follows Aldi, Asda and Morrisons with customer limits on fresh produce
Britain’s biggest banks have revealed widening gender and ethnicity pay gaps (Matt Crossick/PA)
UK banks’ gender and ethnicity pay gaps widen as progress ‘too slow’
Empty tomato trays at a Tesco Express store in Wimbledon. A shortage of tomatoes affecting UK supermarkets is widening to other fruit and vegetables and is likely to last weeks, retailers have warned. A combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe has seen UK supermarket shelves left bare of tomatoes, as well as dwindling stocks of some other fresh produce. Picture date: Tuesday February 21, 2023.
Aldi follows Asda and Morrisons with customer limits on fresh produce
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside London Ambulance Service (LAS) earlier this month in Deptford, south-east London, during a strike by members of the Unison union in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing. Another strike has been called (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Fresh strike by NHS workers across England next month
Negotiations with the biggest union involved in rail strikes are in ‘hiatus’ after the latest offer was rejected without a vote, the boss of Network Rail said (James Manning/PA)
Rail strike negotiations in ‘hiatus’ after rejection of latest offer
Lewis Miles, 38, a teacher at Peter Lea Primary in Fairwater, Cardiff, at a rally in central Cardiff (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Pay offer rejection reflects ‘depth of anger’ among Welsh teachers
More than one million people are now using Microsoft’s new ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine, the US firm said (AP)
More than a million people using ChatGPT-powered Bing as Microsoft expands test

Most Read

1
Edrington's Famous Grouse brand is one of those which could see strike action. Image: DC Thomson
‘Basically a Teams call in a pub’: BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
2
Edrington's Famous Grouse brand is one of those which could see strike action. Image: DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
3
Edrington's Famous Grouse brand is one of those which could see strike action. Image: DC Thomson
Sean Wallace: The reasons why Aberdeen must move to make Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez their…
4
Edrington's Famous Grouse brand is one of those which could see strike action. Image: DC Thomson
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
5
A government appeal has been lodged over Aberdeen City Council refusing peermission for a new shed
Scottish Government to decide fate of ‘monstrosity’ Old Aberdeen shed as owner fights council…
4
6
Edrington's Famous Grouse brand is one of those which could see strike action. Image: DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage…
7
Edrington's Famous Grouse brand is one of those which could see strike action. Image: DC Thomson
137mph speeding dad jailed for six years after killing his only child as he…
8
Edrington's Famous Grouse brand is one of those which could see strike action. Image: DC Thomson
Community praise graffiti on underside of Inverness-shire A9 bridge with some even making prints…
9
Edrington's Famous Grouse brand is one of those which could see strike action. Image: DC Thomson
First fire-up of Aberdeen incinerator ‘imminent’
10
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
2

More from Press and Journal

Edrington's Famous Grouse brand is one of those which could see strike action. Image: DC Thomson
Forres Mechanics sign Taylor Thain from Inverurie Locos
Edrington's Famous Grouse brand is one of those which could see strike action. Image: DC Thomson
Discount for drinks if you order in Gaelic: VisitScotland highlights language benefits as visitor…
AWPR EV charging hub
Stonehaven residents back proposals for new EV charging hub on AWPR
Edrington's Famous Grouse brand is one of those which could see strike action. Image: DC Thomson
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling…
Vintage cars from Forres Theme Day lined up on the grass
Return of Forres Theme Day to give people the chance to exhibit 'cherished' historic…
Edrington's Famous Grouse brand is one of those which could see strike action. Image: DC Thomson
Friend of accused tells Brenda Page murder trial that man said he was going…
Edrington's Famous Grouse brand is one of those which could see strike action. Image: DC Thomson
Overnight closures on A96 at Tesco and Raigmore junctions in Inverness until weekend
Edrington's Famous Grouse brand is one of those which could see strike action. Image: DC Thomson
'Mortified' mum who sexually assaulted man in hen party dare 'accepts she went too…
Bongo's Bingo will soon return to Aberdeen.
Bongo’s Bingo adds another Aberdeen date due to popular demand
Edrington's Famous Grouse brand is one of those which could see strike action. Image: DC Thomson
Why, why, why Val McDermid will sing Delilah at Aberdeen's Granite Noir

Editor's Picks

Most Commented