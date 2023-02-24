‘It’s like winning the ice cream Oscars’: Ballater shop scoops bronze award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It’s like winning the ice cream Oscars’: Ballater shop scoops bronze award

By Kelly Wilson
February 24, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 24, 2023, 5:43 pm
Cheryl Barr, owner of Shorty's, with the winning white chocolate ice cream. Image: Cheryl Barr
Ballater ice cream shop Shorty's is celebrating after taking home a bronze award in a prestigious UK-wide contest.

Ballater ice cream shop Shorty’s is celebrating after taking home a bronze award in a prestigious UK-wide contest.

Its white chocolate flavour beat most of the opposition to win the coveted medal in the National Ice Cream Competition.

For owner Cheryl Barr it was a proud moment and one she likened to winning an Oscar.

She said: “I think I screamed when I found out. My partner was fast asleep so I woke him and phoned all my family.

“It was just super, super exciting. I was buzzing. An unbelievable feeling.

“It’s basically my industry’s version of winning an Oscar.

“I only opened the shop in 2017 so I haven’t been in the industry for very long.

“I don’t come from an ice cream background so to win is amazing.”

A growing business

Ms Barr, 33, bought the shop in 2017 and has faced challenges including navigating the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the business has continued to grow and in the past six months she has hired 10 employees, two full-time and eight seasonal, with another 10 on the cards this year.

Cheryl Barr, owner of Shorty’s Ice Cream Parlour. Image: Cheryl Barr

Ms Barr, who previously worked in marketing, said: “Covid was absolute torture. We managed to do deliveries, but ice cream can only go so far so we had to diversify.

“People couldn’t get flour and sugar, so I was buying massive bags from my supplier and then selling these, along with condensed milk.

“It was a case of keeping money coming in and my staff in a job.”

Shorty’s, on Bridge Street, also placed seventh for its Ballater creme vanilla and 10th for its alternative vegan flavour, Pina Colada.

Rising costs

Like many other businesses, the spiralling cost of supplies has had an impact on Shorty’s.

Ms Barr said: “It’s been awful. Our ingredients have gone through the roof. Prices have gone up nine times since last February.

“I used to be able to make a 60-litre (13.2-gallon) batch of ice cream for £35 but it costs £60 now. It’s nearly doubled in price.

l-r Lorraine Barr, Fiona Glennie and Cheryl Barr. Image: Cheryl Barr

“We do baking as well. I used to be able to get a block of butter for £1.30 but it’s gone up to £2.20.

“But I can’t then push that back on to my customers. They won’t pay that so I have to absorb some of that cost.

“It’s really hard, especially with the cost of living kicking in.

“I had 100 Valentine’s orders two years ago, last year I had 50 and this year I had seven.”

North-east recognition

There were also award successes for other north-east ice cream shops, with Rizza’s of Huntly winning a bronze medal for its vanilla bean flavour.

Rizza’s director Donald Morrison said: “It was super to see us awarded a bronze medal.

“It’s an honour as a fourth generation, family-run business.

“Rizza’s is still getting high recognition for recipes developed by my great-grandfather more than 100 years ago.”

Portsoy Ice Cream received diplomas of merit for both its mango and raspberry and lemon snowball flavours.

