Richard Gordon: League Cup final is too close to call and could be a classic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: League Cup final is too close to call and could be a classic

By Richard Gordon
February 24, 2023, 5:00 pm
Rangers boss Michael Beale, left, and his Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou with the League Cup trophy. Image: SNS.
Rangers boss Michael Beale, left, and his Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou with the League Cup trophy. Image: SNS.

The first major silverware of the season will be handed out at the national stadium on Sunday, and it is not easy to predict with any great confidence which of the Glasgow clubs will be lifting it.

Celtic go into the final as holders, looking to retain the first trophy Ange Postecoglou won as their manager, while for Rangers, victory would see the League Cup back in the Ibrox trophy room for the first time in a dozen years.

The Premiership table would suggest that Celtic have to be favourites, holding as they do a nine point advantage over their rivals, but Rangers remain unbeaten under Michael Beale, and after making hard work of some earlier wins, look to have gathered a bit of momentum.

Lifted confidence

There have still been a few narrow victories, but the manner of recent successes against Hearts and Livingston will have lifted confidence further, as will their performance in the 2-2 draw with the league leaders at the start of 2023.

That game is the only one Beale hasn’t won, and his record of 13 wins out of 14 makes for impressive reading.

Until you look at Postecoglou’s stats!

The Australian has lost just a single domestic match in the entire campaign, the 2-0 reversal against St Mirren in mid-September. Since then, his side is unbeaten in 22, have won nine on the bounce (and conceded just two goals) since the Ibrox meeting, and barring that draw, it’s over two months since anyone got within a goal of them.

Celtic ran out 4-0 winners against Aberdeen in their final match before the League Cup final. Image: SNS.

It was mid-December the last time Celtic failed to score at least two goals in a game – improbably, that was against the Dons – and in more than half the matches since, they have netted at least four times.

Phenomenal record

The record is phenomenal, it speaks of utter dominance, and yet, since taking up the reins as Rangers manager, Michael Beale has not lost any ground, and has matched Celtic’s results.

Rangers don’t score as many goals as their city rivals, and they certainly concede more, but they have found a way to win over and over again, and that has given them solid reason for hope at Hampden.

If the league meeting on January 2 is anything to go by, we could be in for a classic.

Celtic got off to a flier that day, Rangers rallied to lead and looked the more likely to go on to win, only for Kyogo to snatch a late equaliser.

Will that have any bearing on tomorrow’s encounter? Probably not, but Rangers are going to have to hit those heights again if they are to be in with a chance of claiming the prize. There is a swagger and intensity about how Celtic play, and it would be a major surprise if they let their levels drop at all.

Beale’s side will have to not only match that, but quite possibly find something a little extra if they are to come out on top.

Given their form, they might well be capable of that, and it would be no shock if we require extra-time and penalties to separate the pair.

That said, Celtic do have more quality, and on balance, I would expect them to prevail.

Best wishes to Dons chairman

Those of us who ardently follow Scottish football, and perhaps take it a bit too seriously at times, got a sharp reminder this week there are bigger things out there.

First came the news that Dons Chairman, Dave Cormack, was to undergo heart surgery and then on Tuesday, the announcement that Hibernian owner, Ron Gordon – a close friend of Dave’s – had passed away at the age of 68.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS.

I did not know Ron, but everything I have heard and read suggests he will be a big loss to the club and the game in general, and of course, much more importantly, to his grieving family. I would like to add my condolences to the many tributes which have been paid in recent days.

With the imminent arrival of Alan Burrows as Chief Executive, I hope Dave feels less urgency to rush back to work, and that he allows himself the time he will need to recover from his operation. My best wishes are with him, Fiona and their family

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recovering after undergoing heart surgery
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: David Martindale has flown under the radar in Scotland
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen can forget about European qualification if they fail to beat Livingston
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey to remain Aberdeen Women interim manager until end of the season
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks frustrated during his first Premiership appearance of the season - the 4-0 away defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: PA
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson believes little to be gained by looking back at…
Dave Cormack was among the Aberdeen fans at the Super Cup final in 1983. Photo: Kami Thomson
Barry Robson: Delivering victories is the best medicine for Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack
Duk and James Penrice in action during Aberdeen's trip to Livingston in November. Image: SNS
Analysis: Can Aberdeen tame the Livi Lions as the two teams meet for the…
Kevin Hanratty celebrates netting for Formartine United.
Kevin Hanratty rejoins Formartine United on loan from Aberdeen

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
2
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

water supply Aberdeen
Aberdeen homes still without water supply more than 20 hours on as investigations continue
Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented