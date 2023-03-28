Ace Winches founder donates 33 computers to his old school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ace Winches founder donates 33 computers to his old school

Former pupil Alfie Cheyne has gifted the computers to Turriff Academy's technology department.

By Kelly Wilson
Ace Winches has donated 33 computers to Turriff Academy. Jane Bisset, Turriff Academy deputy head, pupil Lauren Ratter, Valerie Cheyne, Ace Winches chief compliance officer, pupil Emily Robinson and Scott Hunter, Turriff Academy head of technology. Image: Fifth Ring
Ace Winches has donated 33 computers to Turriff Academy. Jane Bisset, Turriff Academy deputy head, pupil Lauren Ratter, Valerie Cheyne, Ace Winches chief compliance officer, pupil Emily Robinson and Scott Hunter, Turriff Academy head of technology. Image: Fifth Ring

North-east engineering firm Ace Winches has donated dozens of computers to its founder’s former secondary school.

The deck machinery specialist – based at Towie Barclay Works, near Turriff, handed over 33 machines to senior pupils at Turriff Academy.

The computers will furnish a classroom in the school’s technologies department.

The donation to chairman Alfie Cheyne’s old school comes after the business invested in new IT equipment – leaving a number of surplus machines which bosses wanted to put to good use.

Investing in people for future

Ace Winches chief compliance officer Valerie Cheyne said: “Rather than send the computers to landfill, we wanted to give something back to the community.

“The machines are all in perfect working order, with plenty of life left in them.

“It makes sense for the youngsters at the academy to get the use of them.”

Alfie Cheyne is a former Turriff Academy pupil. Image: Fifth Ring

Mrs Cheyne added: “Investing in our people is a core value of the company, and we have a proud history of helping youngsters from across the north-east build strong careers through our graduate and modern apprenticeship schemes in areas such as engineering and administration.

“We are pleased to be able to help the pupils at Turriff Academy as they edge towards the start of their own careers, and are keen to work with more schools to help develop youngsters and prepare them as best we can for the world of work.

“As a former teacher, I know the value donations like this can bring to pupils and the wider school.

“I am hopeful of seeing some of the pupils we are able to support join the Ace Winches family in years to come.”

Keen to support the north-east

Turriff Academy headteacher Lee Menzies said: “We are extremely grateful to Ace Winches for this hugely generous donation of 33 PCs for the school.

“They all come with a very high spec, better than some of our older computers at the academy, and with this donation we can kit out a full classroom or library in the school.

“We’ll be putting the new machines to use for a variety of different purposes to benefit our pupils’ learning.”

The donation comes after Ace Winches was announced as title sponsor of one of Scotland’s largest maritime events, the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival. It takes place in Portsoy in July.

Ace Winches is sponsoring this year’s Scottish Traditional Boat Festival. Image: Jason Hedges

Mrs Cheyne added: “While we have grown into an international business since our formation in 1992, we are a local business at heart and committed to helping the areas in which our employees live and work as much as possible.”

With more than 3,000 rental assets, a training academy and purpose-built facilities in the UK and Norway, Ace Winches describes itself as a global leader in lifting, pulling and other services in multiple sectors.

