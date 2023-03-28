Ace Winches founder donates 33 computers to his old school

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east engineering firm Ace Winches has donated dozens of computers to its founder’s former secondary school.

The deck machinery specialist – based at Towie Barclay Works, near Turriff, handed over 33 machines to senior pupils at Turriff Academy.

The computers will furnish a classroom in the school’s technologies department.

The donation to chairman Alfie Cheyne’s old school comes after the business invested in new IT equipment – leaving a number of surplus machines which bosses wanted to put to good use.

Investing in people for future

Ace Winches chief compliance officer Valerie Cheyne said: “Rather than send the computers to landfill, we wanted to give something back to the community.

“The machines are all in perfect working order, with plenty of life left in them.

“It makes sense for the youngsters at the academy to get the use of them.”

Mrs Cheyne added: “Investing in our people is a core value of the company, and we have a proud history of helping youngsters from across the north-east build strong careers through our graduate and modern apprenticeship schemes in areas such as engineering and administration.

“We are pleased to be able to help the pupils at Turriff Academy as they edge towards the start of their own careers, and are keen to work with more schools to help develop youngsters and prepare them as best we can for the world of work.

“As a former teacher, I know the value donations like this can bring to pupils and the wider school.

“I am hopeful of seeing some of the pupils we are able to support join the Ace Winches family in years to come.”

Keen to support the north-east

Turriff Academy headteacher Lee Menzies said: “We are extremely grateful to Ace Winches for this hugely generous donation of 33 PCs for the school.

“They all come with a very high spec, better than some of our older computers at the academy, and with this donation we can kit out a full classroom or library in the school.

“We’ll be putting the new machines to use for a variety of different purposes to benefit our pupils’ learning.”

The donation comes after Ace Winches was announced as title sponsor of one of Scotland’s largest maritime events, the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival. It takes place in Portsoy in July.

Mrs Cheyne added: “While we have grown into an international business since our formation in 1992, we are a local business at heart and committed to helping the areas in which our employees live and work as much as possible.”

With more than 3,000 rental assets, a training academy and purpose-built facilities in the UK and Norway, Ace Winches describes itself as a global leader in lifting, pulling and other services in multiple sectors.